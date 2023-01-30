Surprise Chef, Private Function lead Boogie Festival 2023 line-up

Boogie Festival organisers have shared the full line-up for its 2023 edition, with jazz-funk outfit Surprise Chef and pub-punks Private Function leading the bill.

Elsewhere on the line-up for this year’s edition are Japanese garage rockers Guitar Wolf, Quivers, Andy Golledge and Grinspoon‘s Phil Jamieson. BATTS, The Slingers, Girl and Girl, Full Flower Moon Band and The Prize are also featured in the announcement, with more acts set to be revealed in the coming weeks.

In addition to its regular staging, a DJ line-up curated by Melbourne restauranteurs 1800-Lasagne has been revealed, with acts including Wax’o Paradiso and Sophie McAlister. See the full line-up below.

Boogie Festival 2023 which will run from April 7 to 9 at its regular home, Our Friends Farm in Tallarook, Victoria, on Taungurung land. Tickets are on sale now.

The 2023 edition of Boogie Festival will mark its 16th year. After taking a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic, it returned in 2021 with Cash Savage & The Last Drinks, King Stingray, RVG and more. Last year’s edition, meanwhile, was led by Pond and Tropical Fuck Storm.

Surprise Chef released their third album, ‘Education & Recreation’, last year. Speaking to NME about the record, guitarist Lachlan Stuckey discussed bringing the Melbourne band bringing a local element to a style of music that originated elsewhere.

“We can bastardise the music in a way that’s respectful and presents a different perspective,” Stuckey said. “We’re definitely trying to reflect our own experience, rather than trying to posture like we’re some slick American funk band or we’ve had some experience that isn’t realistic.”

Private Function, meanwhile, are currently gearing up to release their third album. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ has been previewed with two singles – ‘I’m This Far Away (From Being the Worst Person You’ve Ever Met)‘ and ‘Seize and Destroy’. Last month, during their set at Meredith Music Festival, the band brought out Joanne Accom to perform her 1988 dance classic ‘Jackie’.

The Boogie Festival 2023 line-up is:

Andy Golledge Band

Archer & Martha Spencer

BATTS

Collingwood Casanovas

The Counterfeits’ Wild West Show (featuring Freya Josephine Hollick)

Danika Smith

Eils & the Drip

Foggy Notion

Full Flower Moon Band

Girl and Girl

Guitar Wolf

A Celebration of The Band’s ‘The Last Waltz’

Phil Jamieson

The Pink Stones

Private Function

The Prize

Queenie

Quivers

The Slingers

Surprise Chef

Watty Thompson

Willie J & The Bad Books

In The Club

Jazzagne Band

Deadnecks

Headspin

James Ellis & The Jealous Guys

James Tom

Reb

Sugar D

Late Nite Vibes curated by 1800-Lasagne

Adriana

Andee Frost

Colette

David Smiley

Sophie McAlister

Wax’o Paradiso