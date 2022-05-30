Survey launched as part of industry review into sexual harm and discrimination in Australia’s music industry

A national survey has been launched as part of a “broad cultural review” into the Australian music industry aimed at addressing the issues of sexual harm, sexual harassment and systemic discrimination.

The Music Industry Review was announced last December, led by consultants Alex Shehadie and Sam Turner, following a selection process by a temporary working group formed after a meeting in May 2021 about sexual assault in the country’s industry.

The working group included musician Deena Lynch (aka Jaguar Jonze) and representatives from MusicNSW, Australian Festival Association, Sony Music Australia and more. The review also has the support of the NSW Parliament along with APRA AMCOS, ARIA, PCCA, Australia Council, and Support Act.

Part of the review includes a survey for music industry professionals to report their experiences in the industry, which will be available to complete here until June 20. It is confidential, and can be completed anonymously.

“The results of the survey will allow everyone in the music industry to understand the lived experiences of many music professionals,” Shehadie commented.

“This is the first step towards developing meaningful strategies to address the risks that can lead to sexual harm, sexual harassment, and systemic discrimination, and to ensuring that everyone in the music industry can thrive.”

A spokesperson from the temporary working group said that it was the first time Australia’s industry had “come together to quantify the prevalence of these issues”, adding that the review was “happening at a crucial time in our history”.

“This survey gives all music professionals the opportunity to contribute to the review regardless of whether participants have a story or incident to share. Every perspective counts. We encourage everyone to get involved, and be an active participant in setting new standards for the music industry and shaping our future.”

In addition to the survey, other methods of collecting information the review has or will undertake include focus groups, confidential one-on-one interviews and confidential written submissions.

The results of the review will be collected and published alongside recommendations in a report, slated for August. Find out more about the Music Industry Review here.