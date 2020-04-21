Survival of Australia’s events industry subject of new parliament petition

Australia’s Parliament will hear a new petition on Thursday (April 23) that calls for “a substantial and immediate financial stimulus to the events industry”. It will be tabled by Senator Fiona Patten of the Reason Party.

The petition calls for financial support for Australia’s events industry, which has all but shut down due to coronavirus-imposed restrictions. It also argues that the events industry has not been supported to the same degree as the tourism, hospitality and airline sectors. As of writing, the petition to be presented to the House of Representatives has gathered over 6,500 signatures.

“The Federal Government’s ban of indoor gatherings of 100+ people from 18 March 2020 has thrust the Australian Events Industry on the front line of economic fallout,” reads the appeal statement on the Australian Parliament House’s website.

“The ban is expected to last at least six months. The Events Industry were the first and hardest hit, as companies cancelled events as early as January 2020, citing COVID-19 as the reason. Further, given the considerable time and effort required to arrange festivals, meetings, conferences and events at scale, this industry may be one of the last sectors to enter a recovery phase. While the tourism, hospitality and airline sectors are supported, to date there has been no relief announced for the Events Industry per se.”

This petition to Parliament was created by Guy Palermo, owner of the Bendigo Hotel in Collingwood, Melbourne, who initially launched a similar appeal on Change.org in March. That petition, which has racked up more than 11,000 signatures, called on the Victorian State Government to freeze liquor licensing, loans and other fees until venues were safe to reopen. According to The Music Network, some of these demands have already been granted.

Yesterday, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said the state’s restrictions were “making a big difference” to slow the spread of COVID-19, bringing about the possibility of lifting certain social restrictions in the coming weeks. However, common live music venues were excluded from any impending plans.

“I think there are some areas where we might be able to make changes in around the way people interact, around some of the more social measures,” said Andrews.

“I want to make it clear though that the notion that pubs are open any time soon, restaurants, bars, cafes, I don’t think that will be the case.”

Find the petition here. The closing date for signatures is tomorrow night (April 22), at 11:59pm AEST.