Surviving members of The Doors to play benefit gig with Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic

The surviving members of The Doors are set to play a benefit gig in Los Angeles next week, billed as their first performance together in 20 years.

John Densmore and Robby Krieger will be joined at the show by Nirvana‘s Krist Novoselic on bass.

The trio will play Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theatre on January 23 as part of a Homeward Bound event, benefiting the People Assisting the Homeless organisation, aiming to provide affordable housing in the Los Angeles area.

For more details on the show and to make a donation to Homeward Bound, visit their website here.

Densmore and Krieger will play drums and acoustic guitar respectively for the 30-minute set, which will feature a revolving door of guest vocalists, including Micah Nelson, Haley Reinheart, and Dave Stewart of Eurythmics, filling in for the late Jim Morrison.

A similar thing happened in Hollywood earlier this month, when surviving Nirvana members Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Pat Smear played a reunion show billed as ‘Dave Grohl And Friends’, joined by the likes of Grohl’s daughter Violet, St Vincent, Beck and more.

Last November, The Doors mourned the passing of their studio bassist Doug Lubahn, who died aged 71. “Doug made indelible contributions to rock and roll, and especially to The Doors,” the band’s official social media read.

The Doors released a special edition of their classic album ‘The Soft Parade’ to celebrate its 50th anniversary last October, including some never heard before tracks.