Suspect charged over murder of man dancing to Beyoncé’ at gas station

A 17-year-old has been charged with murder as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon over the killing of dancer O’Shae Sibley last weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday night (July 29) when Sibley was allegedly attacked when a group of friends stopped at a Mobil gas station in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of Coney Island to fill up their tank, reports The Independent. As they waited, Sibley started vogueing to Beyoncé’s recent album ‘Renaissance’.

A group of men approached them and allegedly asked them to stop vogueing. According to surveillance footage obtained by the New York Post, a brawl then allegedly broke out at 11pm between the two groups.

Sibley died of a single stab wound to the left side of his ribcage that damaged his heart. according to Joseph Kenny, an assistant chief at the NYPD’s detective bureau.

The suspect has not been named, presumably due to his age, but was confirmed to be a Brooklyn resident.

Following his death, Beyoncé paid tribute to Sibley, taking to her official website yesterday (August 1) to write: “REST IN POWER O’SHEA SIBLEY.”

Beyoncé honors dancer who was fatally stabbed in a homophobic attack after voguing to a song of hers: “REST IN POWER O’SHEA SIBLEY” pic.twitter.com/MZEdF8EAMq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 1, 2023

Sibley was a member of modern dance company Ailey Extension and had performed at Lincoln Center.

The organisation released a statement saying: “We are shocked and heartbroken that O’Shae’s life has been taken by senseless violence and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones.”

Sibley’s father Jake Kelly has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Sibley’s funeral costs.

