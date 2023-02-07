Suzi announces national tour in support of ‘I Hope You Can Hear Me Now’

Suzi has announced a seven-date national tour in support of her upcoming second EP, ‘I Hope You Can Hear Me Now’.

The fast-rising emo artist (who uses she/her and they/them pronouns; this article will utilise the former set for consistency) will kick things off at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge on Saturday April 1, before taking over the Vic on the Park in Sydney a week later (April 8). She and her band will head to Wollongong the day after (April 9), and then Adelaide the following Thursday (April 13).

The subsequent Perth show – on Sunday April 22 – will be a special one, with Suzi Yaghmoor performing an acoustic set without the flanking of her three-piece backing band. They’ll reunite in their current stomping grounds of Melbourne on the following weekend, playing an all-ages show at Wrangler Studios on Friday April 28, then an 18+ gig at The Curtin on Saturday April 29.

Tickets for all seven of the shows are on sale now – find them here.

As she announced last week, ‘I Hope You Can Hear Me Now’ will be released independently on February 16. It was recorded with Deano Tellefson at Wrangler Studios, and in addition to previous singles ‘Everyone I’ve Met Hates Me’, ‘Canberra’ and ‘I Don’t Owe You’, will feature a new, full-band recording of her fan-favourite 2020 cut ‘At Least My Dog Still Loves Me’.

“This is a collection of tracks that represent the last year of my life,” Yaghmoor said in announcing the EP. “I’ve been touring these songs, posting sneaky TikTok’s of them and anxiously waiting for the day I could share them with you. I guess that’s now?”

Speaking to NME about the record last November, Yaghmoor described ‘I Hope You Can Hear Me Now’ as somewhat of a re-debut, calling 2020’s ‘I Like It Better Indoors’ EP “a fun activity for myself” that “was never meant to be anything serious”.

The new EP is about growth, she said at the time, noting that “the songs are a lot more mature” and tackle themes like “recognising things in your past that weren’t necessarily good or right”, and reckoning with the trauma that came from them.

As for her longterm ambitions for the EP and its accompanying tour, Suzi declared: “All I want is for people to know that they can be whoever the fuck they want to be and do whatever the fuck they want to do, regardless of who they are or where they came from. I want people to feel seen and recognised, and find some kind of comfort in [my music].”

In addition to her own tour, Suzi has a handful of supporting gigs coming up – she and her band will play this year’s Mountain Goat Valley Crawl in Brisbane this Saturday (February 11), then embark on a five-date acoustic tour with Sly Withers and Bec Stevens in March. She and her band will also open for Mom Jeans on the Melbourne stop of their Australian tour on Sunday March 12.

Suzi’s ‘I Hope You Can Hear Me Now’ tour dates are:

APRIL

Saturday 1 – Yuggera/Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Saturday 8 – Eora/Sydney, Vic On The Park

Sunday 9 – Tharawal/Wollongong, North Gong Hotel

Thursday 13 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Grace Emily Hotel

Sunday 22 – Wajuk/Perth, Four5Nine*

Friday 28 – Woiworung/West Footscray, Wrangler Studios (AA)

Saturday 29 – Woiworung/Melbourne, The Curtin

* Suzi performing solo