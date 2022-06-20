Suzi Quatro to headline One Electric Day 2022

Suzi Quatro has been announced as the headliner for this year’s edition of the One Electric Day festival.

The festival will return for its ninth year in November, with Quatro’s appearance marking the first time the festival has booked an international headliner. Joining her on the line-up will be Noiseworks, The Angels, Baby Animals, The Screaming Jets and Chocolate Starfish.

This year’s edition will also be the first to be held as a travelling festival. One Electric Day has historically been exclusive to the Victorian city of Werribee, but will expand to Mornington – as well as Victor Harbour in South Australia, and Bribie Island and Southport in Queensland – with this year’s bill.

Advertisement

In a press release, festival organiser Duane McDonald shared his excitement over the expansion, saying: “We see fans returning year after year and it has become an important part of people’s social calendar. We are always asked when One Electric Day will travel, so it is exciting that we have the opportunity to do that this year and even more so that Suzi Quatro will be joining us for the ride.”

A pre-sale for Frontier Touring members runs for 24 hours as of 10am AEST tomorrow (June 21), with info on that available here. The general sale will then commence via Ticketmaster at 10am AEST on Thursday June 23.

The eighth instalment of One Electric Day took place back in January (having been postponed from November 2021 due to the pandemic) and featured headliner Jimmy Barnes, who was joined by The Living End, Jon Stevens, The Black Sorrows and Killing Heidi.

One Electric Day 2022 dates are:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 5 – Victor Harbour, Kent Reserve

Saturday 19 – Mornington, Mornington Racecourse

Sunday 20 – Werribee, Werribee Park

Saturday 26 – Bribie Island, Sandstone Point Hotel

Sunday 27 – Southport, Broadwater Parklands