Swaine Delgado drops new single ‘Boulevard’

Perth-based artist Swaine Delgado has made his return today (September 11) with the release of his first song of 2020, ‘Boulevard’.

Written during a two-week stint at Future Classic and Dropbox’s studio in Los Angeles late last year and released through WILDER Records, ‘Boulevard’ is delightfully muted pop with siren-like synths heralding in a strong final run of the song’s catchy chorus.

Delgado has also unveiled a haunting visualiser for the track, made by Tim White and Julie Newton. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Delgado explained that the song is set to appear on a forthcoming EP.

“‘Boulevard’ was the first song I wrote on the new EP, it was made around the same time as the first release but I hung onto it for a while,” he said.

“It was one of those tracks that I found really hard to finish. Boulevard was written at a time where I was feeling a lot of boundaries in my life and felt like I couldn’t be who I wanted to be if I stayed put, I just tried to capture that in the most fun way possible.”

‘Boulevard’ is Delgado’s first single of the year, and the first he’s released since 2019’s ‘Reason’.