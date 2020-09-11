Sweater Curse, Bugs and more announced for In Bloom festival

Brisbane acts Sweater Curse, Bugs, Butterfingers and Nerve will all perform headline shows from next week as part of Fortitude Valley venue The Brightside’s inaugural In Bloom festival. All shows will make use of the venue’s outdoor stage.

The series kick off next Saturday (September 18) with a performance by Sweater Curse. Supported by Hallie, the show will see the trio preview their forthcoming EP ‘push//pull’. The four-track release, which has been preceded by singles ‘All the Same’ and ‘Close’, is set to arrive September 25.

Entry for all shows as part of the series will be free. With a limited capacity of 100 due to coronavirus-related restrictions, access will be granted on a first-in, best-dressed basis.

Organisers say they’ll be monitoring lines to ensure safety and have urged punters to stay home if they’re feeling unwell.

As coronavirus-related restrictions in Queensland have eased, venues in Brisbane have been gradually re-opening their doors for COVID-safe live performances. From July, the Zoo began playing host to a series of socially-distanced concerts as part of their ‘Anti-Social’ program, which featured Bugs, The Steele Syndicate, Total Pace and more.

That same month, the Triffid’s Cabin Fever festival offered a lineup that included the likes of Bernard Fanning, Troy Cassar-Daley and Hatchie, among others.

Last month, Tired Lion‘s Sophie Hopes performed an intimate, one-off solo show at the venue.