Sweater Curse share new single ‘All The Same’, announce new EP ‘push//pull’

After teasing it on social media over the last few weeks, Sweater Curse have shared ‘All The Same’, the second single from their forthcoming EP.

‘All The Same’ leans harder toward punk than the jangle of their previous releases, with the baritone vocals of guitarist Chris Langenberg. In a press release, lead vocalist Monica Sottile said the song was “about nothing and everything”.

“[It’s] doing the same things every weekend, going to the same places, seeing the same things and people, but just going with it.”

The track comes with a music video directed by Nick Sullivan, depicting an older woman listening to the song on headphones and wandering around lockdown Sydney – watch it below.

Sweater Curse have also unveiled further details of their forthcoming EP. The four-track release is called ‘push//pull’ and is set to be released on September 25. All tracks were recorded by Ball Park Music frontman Sam Cromack, and mixed by Fletcher Matthews.

It follows first single ‘Close’, released back in May. That song was co-written by Alex Lahey, and came with a heartwarming accompanying music video for ‘Close’ – a mass karaoke to the song on Zoom with a dizzying number of Australian musicians, including Cromack, Lahey, Julia Jacklin, Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon, The Grates’ Patience Hodgson, various members of Bad//Dreems, RAAVE TAPES, WAAX, and many more.

Sweater Curse shared a live video version of ‘Close’ last month, clips of which features in flashes in the ‘All The Same’ music video.

The Brisbane trio are set to perform at The Triffid tomorrow (August 15) as part of the venue’s Cabin Fever limited-capacity gig series – some tickets are still available here.

Last year Sweater Curse released their debut EP ‘See You’, after a string of singles.

The tracklist of ‘push//pull’ is:

1. ‘Wish I Was A Better Person Sometimes’

2. ‘Close’

3. ‘All The Same’

4. ‘Best Interest’