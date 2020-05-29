Sweater Curse share new single ‘Close’, co-written by Alex Lahey

Brisbane trio Sweater Curse have shared a new single written with Alex Lahey and produced by Ball Park Music’s Sam Cromack, entitled ‘Close’.

The track was premiered last night (May 28) on triple j’s Home & Hosed program. Now, the band have shared a heartwarming accompanying music video for ‘Close’ – a mass karaoke to the song on Zoom with a dizzying number of Australian musicians, including Cromack, Lahey, Julia Jacklin, Phil Jamieson of Grinspoon, The Grates’ Patience Hodgson, various members of Bad//Dreems, RAAVE TAPES, WAAX, and many more.

Watch it below:

Guitarist Chris Langenberg said the new track “talks of the struggles within a relationship (friendship, general or romantic) and at times it explores themes and emotions of self-deprecating”.

‘Close’ is taken from an as-of-yet untitled EP, due out sometime this year. The band had steadily teased the release of the single since early May, posting to social media with today’s date (May 29) alongside various photos of the band.

The band has only taken to the livestream stage once during the coronavirus pandemic, for online music festival ISOL-AID’s second weekend back in March.

Last year the Brisbane trio released their debut EP ‘See You’, after a string of singles.

Before the live performance sector was shut down by coronavirus restrictions, Sweater Curse supported Violent Soho in Brisbane, on their three date tour in support of this year’s ‘Everything Is A-OK’.