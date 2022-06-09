Swedish House Mafia and IKEA share first products from collaboration

Swedish House Mafia and IKEA have shared details of the first products from their joint collaboration.

Last year, it was announced that the band had teamed up with Swedish furniture brand for a collection of products including a chair for music production, a record player and an armchair.

The collection is called OBEGRÄNSAD, the Swedish word for “unlimited”, and as a press release says, “the name hints at the target group of the collection: those with limited budget, but unlimited creativity.

Advertisement

“With the OBEGRÄNSAD collection, Swedish House Mafia and IKEA aim to democratise music production at home and enable the many to unleash their passions and creativity.”

See photos of the collection below.

SHM X IKEA ”OBEGRÄNSAD” OUT THIS FALL COLLECTION WILL INCLUDE MORE THAN 20 FURNITURE PIECES, INTERIOR SOLUTIONS, AND ACCESSORIES FOR UP AND COMING MUSIC PRODUCERS, DJs, AND CREATORS WITH LIMITED MEANS BUT UNLIMITED CREATIVITY THE MUSIC DESK pic.twitter.com/xEtqXwtczq — Swedish House Mafia (@swedishousemfia) June 9, 2022

SHM X IKEA ”OBEGRÄNSAD” OUT THIS FALL COLLECTION WILL INCLUDE MORE THAN 20 FURNITURE PIECES, INTERIOR SOLUTIONS, AND ACCESSORIES FOR UP AND COMING MUSIC PRODUCERS, DJs, AND CREATORS WITH LIMITED MEANS BUT UNLIMITED CREATIVITY THE VINYL PLAYER pic.twitter.com/YmbaMepszC — Swedish House Mafia (@swedishousemfia) June 9, 2022

SHM X IKEA ”OBEGRÄNSAD” OUT THIS FALL COLLECTION WILL INCLUDE MORE THAN 20 FURNITURE PIECES, INTERIOR SOLUTIONS, AND ACCESSORIES FOR UP AND COMING MUSIC PRODUCERS, DJs, AND CREATORS WITH LIMITED MEANS BUT UNLIMITED CREATIVITY THE LISTENING CHAIR @ikea pic.twitter.com/U2G842DNOK — Swedish House Mafia (@swedishousemfia) June 9, 2022

“The design supports creating, playing, enjoying and even just setting the mood,” Swedish House Mafia said of the collaborations, with IKEA’s in-house designer Friso Wiersma adding: “Sound is everything in music, and we have added two speaker stands to the desk in order to bring the speakers to the ear level.

Advertisement

“We have also added a pull-out shelf below the desktop. This functionality allows you to have a midi keyboard, for example, in easy reach, while maximising space on your desktop.”

The Scandinavian dance trio of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso released their long-awaited debut full-length album ‘Paradise Again’ this April. Speaking to NME about ‘Paradise Again’ back in November, SHM said that the record would serve as “an invitation into our world”.

In a four-star review of the new album, NME said: “Swedish House Mafia’s debut album sees the trio flexing their musical and emotional muscles across 17 brilliant, fearless and often surprising tracks. The kings of dance music are very much back.”

The group will be heading out on a world tour this summer in support of ‘Paradise Again’, with Alesso, Zhu, Vintage Culture, Grimes and Kaytranada confirmed as opening acts at various dates. See full dates below and buy tickets here.

JULY

29 – FTX Arena, Miami

31 – Amway Center, Orlando

AUGUST

2 – Madison Square Garden, New York

3 – Madison Square Garden, New York

5 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

7 – îleSoniq Festival, Montreal

9 – TD Garden, Boston

10 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

11 – Capital One Arena, Washington

13 – United Center, Chicago

17 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

21 – Ball Arena, Denver

25 – Moody Center, Austin

26 – American Airlines Center, Dallas

27 – Toyota Center, Houston

SEPTEMBER

2 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

4 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego

9 – Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles

13 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver

14 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

16 – Chase Center, San Francisco

17 – Chase Center, San Francisco

29 – AO Arena, Manchester

30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October

2 – The O2, London

6 – 3Arena, Dublin

8 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

10 – Accor Arena, Paris

14 – IFEMA Madrid Live, Madrid

15 – Altice Arena, Lisbon

18 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan

19 – Hallenstadion, Zurich

21 – Tauron Arena, Krakow

22 – O2 Arena, Prague

25 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne

27 – Olympiahalle, Munich

29 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp

31 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam

NOVEMBER

3 – Stadthalle, Vienna

5 – Festhalle, Frankfurt

6 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin

8 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg

9 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen

11 – Telenor Arena, Oslo

13 – Uros Arena, Tampere