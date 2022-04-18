Swedish House Mafia announce Grimes and Kaytranada as tour support

Swedish House Mafia have announced Grimes and Kaytranada as openers for their upcoming tour – find tickets here.
The Scandinavian dance trio of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso released their long-awaited debut full-length ‘Paradise Again’ last week (April 15).
Speaking to NME about ‘Paradise Again’ back in November, SHM said that the record would serve as “an invitation into our world”.
In a four-star review of the new album, NME said: “Swedish House Mafia’s debut album sees the trio flexing their musical and emotional muscles across 17 brilliant, fearless and often surprising tracks. The kings of dance music are very much back.”
The group will be heading out on a world tour this summer in support of ‘Paradise Again’, with Alesso, Zhu, Vintage Culture, Grimes, and Kaytranada confirmed as opening acts at various dates. They’ve also added some extra shows to the schedule – see full dates below and buy tickets here.
JULY
29 – FTX Arena, Miami
31 – Amway Center, Orlando
AUGUST
2 – Madison Square Garden, New York
3 – Madison Square Garden, New York
5 – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
7 – îleSoniq Festival, Montreal
9 – TD Garden, Boston
10 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
11 – Capital One Arena, Washington
13 – United Center, Chicago
17 – Little Caesars Arena, Detroit
21 – Ball Arena, Denver
25 – Moody Center, Austin
26 – American Airlines Center, Dallas
27 – Toyota Center, Houston
SEPTEMBER
2 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
4 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego
9 – Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles
13 – Rogers Arena, Vancouver
14 – Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
16 – Chase Center, San Francisco
17 – Chase Center, San Francisco
29 – AO Arena, Manchester
30 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow
October
2 – The O2, London
6 – 3Arena, Dublin
8 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
10 – Accor Arena, Paris
14 – IFEMA Madrid Live, Madrid
15 – Altice Arena, Lisbon
18 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan
19 – Hallenstadion, Zurich
21 – Tauron Arena, Krakow
22 – O2 Arena, Prague
25 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne
27 – Olympiahalle, Munich
29 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp
31 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam
NOVEMBER
3 – Stadthalle, Vienna
5 – Festhalle, Frankfurt
6 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin
8 – Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg
9 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen
11 – Telenor Arena, Oslo
13 – Uros Arena, Tampere
The trio recently headlined the third night of Coachella with The Weeknd, replacing Kanye West, who pulled out of his closing night headline sets earlier this month.
The Weeknd opened his set with ‘Sacrifice’ and ‘How Can I Make You Love Me’, joined by Swedish House Mafia at the end of their own full-length set. His set then ended with a performance of their collaborative 2021 track, ‘Moth To A Flame’.