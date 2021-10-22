Swedish House Mafia link up with The Weeknd for new single ‘Moth To A Flame’

After teasing its arrival earlier this week, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have officially dropped their collaborative single ‘Moth To A Flame’.

It comes as Swedish House Mafia’s third single for the year, following a hiatus lasting almost nine years. They dropped two songs within the span of a week back in July, first with ‘It Gets Better’, then with the Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake-featuring ‘Lifeline’.

Take a look at the film clip for ‘Moth To A Flame’, directed by Alexander Wessely, below:

‘Moth To A Flame’ was first teased by The Weeknd back in September, when he posted two snippets of audio and tagged the recently reunited EDM supergroup. A teaser of the song was then shared earlier this week.

The track will appear on Swedish House Mafia’s forthcoming third studio album, ‘Paradise Forever’, which is due for release in early 2022.

Alongside the new single, the trio announced their first world tour since 2019, with an enormous 44 cities on the itinerary. The run will kick off with a North American leg next July, before rolling all throughout the UK and Europe between September and November.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of this week’s news that Swedish House Mafia would perform at Coachella 2022, appearing alongside the likes of Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott.

Tickets for the ‘Paradise Forever’ tour go on sale next Friday (October 29), and will be available to purchase from the band’s website. Fans will also be able to access an exclusive pre-sale by pre-ordering the Special Tour Edition CD of ‘Paradise Forever’.

Earlier this month, The Weeknd revealed that his forthcoming fifth studio album – officially untitled at this stage, but often referred to as ‘Dawn’ – was almost completed, teasing that “[the] only thing missing is a couple [of] characters that are key to the narrative”. He’d previously said the album would be ready by the end of August.

Citing the likes of Britney Spears, Nas and Kanye West as inspirations, The Weeknd described his new record as “the album I’ve always wanted to make”. Its lead single, ‘Take My Breath’, landed back in August. It came alongside a film clip that was initially set to debut in IMAX theatres, but was quickly pulled over epilepsy concerns.

Fans will be able to catch The Weeknd on tour next year, with the singer’s ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ stadium tour slated to include legs in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East.