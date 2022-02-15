Swedish House Mafia’s new album ‘Paradise Again’ is “done”

Swedish House Mafia have shared an update on their forthcoming new album, ‘Paradise Again’, revealing the long-awaited comeback LP is “done”.

After disbanding almost a decade ago, the EDM supergroup – comprised of Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso – announced in 2018 they would be reuniting for a homecoming show in Stockholm, Sweden.

They followed this up last year with ‘It Gets Better’, their first new music since the release of their last album, September 2012’s ‘Until Now’. They have since put out a further two tracks, ‘Lifetime’ featuring Ty Dolla $ign and 070 Shake, and ‘Moth To A Flame’ with The Weeknd.

These three tracks are set to appear on Swedish House Mafia’s upcoming album, ‘Paradise Again’, which the group have now revealed is completed.

“ALBUM IS DONE,” the trio tweeted last week.

In a follow-up tweet, SHM teased the album’s tracklisting, sharing what looks like a text containing the line-up – but covered up by a gigantic ‘SOS’ emoji.

Speaking to NME for a recent Big Read cover interview, the group discussed what fans could expect from ‘Paradise Again’, which is packed with “Scandinavian melodies, dark production and hard sounds”.

“In the past, we put out single after single, and it was almost like we were chasing something,” Ingrosso explained.

“When Steve [Angello] first said, ‘We need to make an album’, I wanted to jump out the window. Swedish House Mafia have never made an album before, and historically it takes us a long time to even make a song. We’re really happy with what it’s become, though – we can’t wait to give it to the world.”

He continued: “We’re always searching for that little bass note that makes your knees go weak. In the studio, some songs made us want to cry, dance and hug, because it felt like the best four minutes of the whole year, while others, as Steve says, make you want to drive your car straight into a wall.”

Elsewhere, Angello described the album – named after the feeling of being on stage together again – as “a love story between us” and “an invitation into our world”. Swedish House Mafia also teased guest spots from acts “that maybe you wouldn’t think we’d have worked with”.

As for collaborating with The Weeknd, the trio said the team-up was one of their “proudest moments”. “His voice and his way of writing music is incredible,” explained Ingrosso, “and sonically we knew when our dark, melodic side met his, something interesting would happen.”

Angello told NME that we could see the group “gravitate towards something” after ‘Paradise Again’, adding: “This is just the beginning.”

Last month, Swedish House Mafia were among the names announced to play this year’s Coachella. It came a week after the trio shared an orchestra version of their single ‘One’.