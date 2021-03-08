Sweet Whirl and Gregor cover Credence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain?’

Sweet Whirl has teamed up with fellow Melbourne artist Gregor for a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Have You Ever Seen The Rain?’.

Compared to the roots-rock stylings of the original, Sweet Whirl and Gregor have flipped the track into a minor key and thrown in ’80s-tinged synths, transforming it into a dancefloor-ready tune.

The single was released as part of Melbourne festival RISING’s Singles Club series. Previous instalments of the series include Kee’ahn covering Moses Sumney and Amyl and the Sniffers’ cover of Patrick Hernandez’s ‘Born To Be Alive’.

Listen to the cover below:

<a href="https://sweetwhirl.bandcamp.com/track/have-you-ever-seen-the-rain">Have You Ever Seen the Rain by Sweet Whirl x Gregor</a>

This is not the first time Chapter labelmates have worked together, with Gregor performing backing vocals on Sweet Whirl’s 2020 debut album, ‘How Much Works’. The record was included in NME’s list of the 25 best Australian albums in 2020.

Late last year, Gregor also joined Sweet Whirl in performing her track ‘Weirdo’ live for MPavillion’s Walsh Street Music Program.

Gregor released his second album, ‘Destiny’, last year through Chapter, following on from his 2018 debut full-length, ‘Silver Drop’. Outside of his solo work, the singer also plays bass in Laura Jean‘s live band.