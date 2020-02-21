Sweet Whirl announces debut album, shares new video

Melbourne singer-songwriter Esther Edquist, better known as Sweet Whirl, has announced the upcoming release of her debut album ‘How Much Works’ via Chapter Music.

Featuring ten songs, Edquist released the album’s lead single and video, ‘Something I Do’, yesterday (February 20), and with it a James Thomson directed video that intercuts with Edquist playing piano in an austere room with her doing her laundry. Watch it below.

A press release refers to the new album as her “proper” debut, following last year’s EP ‘Love Songs And Poetry’.

Edquist produced and recorded almost all of the new record herself, apart from guitar, drums and therevox synthesiser which were laid down by Sleep Decade members Monty and Casey Hartnett.

Fellow Chapter Music artist Gregor contributes backing vocals to ‘Make That Up For Me’ and ‘Conga Line’. A full tracklist is below.

‘How Much Works’ arrives May 29 with a limited edition white vinyl available for pre-order. Sweet Whirl is supporting Crayon Fields at the Gasometer in Melbourne on February 29. She will also appear at Meadow Music Festival in Bambra, Victoria, this May, alongside headliners Angie McMahon and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, and recent additions Mr. Teenage and Donny Benet.

Sweet Whirl – ‘How Much Works’ tracklist

1.Sweetness

2.Weirdo

3.Patterns Of Nature

4.Something I Do

5.Conga Line

6. Tail Light

7. How To Count

8. Make That Up For Me

9. Closing Time

10. Your Love On Ice