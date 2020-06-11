GAMING  

Sweet Whirl shares full-band live video of ‘Something I Do’

The first full-band performance from her debut album

By Josh Martin
sweet whirl
Credit: Annie Llewellyn

Sweet Whirl has shared a new full-band live video for her single, ‘Something I Do.’

The track was recorded for Baked Sessions, a live web-series hosted by Baked Goods Media.

It marks the first time a full-band performance of material from the Melbourne singer-songwriter’s debut album, ‘How Much Works,’ has been made available.

  • READ MORE: Sweet Whirl: Carole King and Jack Kerouac meet Beach House, as a Melbourne singer-songwriter turns to the world
The video sees Sweet Whirl (aka Esther Edquist) perform as part of a five-piece, with strings, slide guitar and synthesizers.

Watch it below:

Edquist launched ‘How Much Works’ last month, with two live-streamed performances from local record stores. Speaking to NME Australia, she said an album launch was tentatively planned for October, after more coronavirus restrictions had been lifted.

“I can play everything solo because that’s how I wrote it, so it’s not an issue in that sense,” Edquist added, regarding home-recorded livestreams.

“I think solo shows are kinda cute, but it’s not the same….I’m not rushing and eager to do a whole live concert from my living room.”

In addition to ‘Something I Do,’ ‘How Much Works’ also features the singles ‘Sweetness’ and ‘Patterns of Nature’.

