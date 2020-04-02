Sweet Whirl shares new single ‘Sweetness’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Sweet Whirl – aka Esther Edquist – has shared ‘Sweetness’, the second single from her forthcoming debut album ‘How Much Works’.

Edquist premiered the song on Brooklyn Vegan last night (April 1), and spoke to the publication about the song’s ’90s alt-pop inspiration. Listen to it below:

Per the Brooklyn Vegan interview, ‘Sweetness’ was written after Edquist bought a Rhythm Ace FR-8L drum machine and discovered a retro setting.

“It reminded me of lots of indie pop songs from the early-mid ’90s that used sampled or programmed beats instead of kits, eg. Sophie B Hawkins’ ‘Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover’, Neneh Cherry’s ‘Woman’ and ‘7 Seconds’, and Merril Bainbridge’s ‘Mouth’, Edquist said.

“With this familiar drum sound, which sounded like a sample even though it was the real deal, I had this very safe, very manageable approach to the big idea of a “pop” song, and once I saw that “in”, I had to try it out.”

Edquist also listed some of the sonic influences on her forthcoming album, including Harry Nilsson, Wilco, Julie London and Billy Joel. ‘Sweetness’ follows the release of her album’s lead single, ‘Something I Do’, in February of this year.

Edquist produced and recorded almost all of ‘How Much Works’ herself, apart from guitar, drums and therevox synthesiser, which were laid down by Sleep Decade members Monty and Casey Hartnett.

‘How Much Works’ arrives May 29 with a limited edition white vinyl available for pre-order.