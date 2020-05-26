Sweet Whirl to launch forthcoming album with livestream performances

Sweet Whirl – real name Esther Edquist – has announced she’ll be launching her debut album with two live-streamed performances later this week.

In lieu of real-live in-store performances, the Melbourne singer will be performing on Friday May 29 from 5pm AEST on Jet Black Cat Music’s Instagram account. The following day, Saturday May 30, from 1:30pm AEST, Rocksteady Records will be live-streaming a performance from Edquist.

Esther @sweetwhirlmusic plays two instores this weekend to launch her incredible debut album How Much Works – this Friday 5pm at Jet Black Cat and Sat 1.30pm for Rock Steady Records. Check their instas on the day for live SW magic! pic.twitter.com/TvC5i9uUb5 — Chapter Music (@ChapterMusic) May 26, 2020

Sweet Whirl’s forthcoming album, ‘How Much Works’, will be released this Friday (May 29) through Chapter. Speaking to NME Australia earlier this month, Edquist said this record was the first time she’s ever done music “properly”.

“[I wasn’t] leaving things to chance and [leaving it up to the ‘sound of the room’] and all this whimsy-shit I had. It was to do this really seriously, get the right takes. ’Cause I am a perfectionist. It was ’fessing up to the fact that I am a perfectionist,” she said.

“There’s a lot of discarded albums lying around in people’s Dropboxes around Melbourne. I tried a lot of things.”

During isolation, Edquist has also appeared on the sixth instalment of livestream festival ISOL-AID.