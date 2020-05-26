GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Sweet Whirl to launch forthcoming album with livestream performances

The singer's debut album comes out this Friday

By Caleb Triscari
Sweet Whirl
Sweet Whirl aka Esther Edquist. Photo credit: Annie Llewellyn

Sweet Whirl – real name Esther Edquist – has announced she’ll be launching her debut album with two live-streamed performances later this week.

In lieu of real-live in-store performances, the Melbourne singer will be performing on Friday May 29 from 5pm AEST on Jet Black Cat Music’s Instagram account. The following day, Saturday May 30, from 1:30pm AEST, Rocksteady Records will be live-streaming a performance from Edquist.

Advertisement

Sweet Whirl’s forthcoming album, ‘How Much Works’, will be released this Friday (May 29) through Chapter. Speaking to NME Australia earlier this month, Edquist said this record was the first time she’s ever done music “properly”.

“[I wasn’t] leaving things to chance and [leaving it up to the ‘sound of the room’] and all this whimsy-shit I had. It was to do this really seriously, get the right takes. ’Cause I am a perfectionist. It was ’fessing up to the fact that I am a perfectionist,” she said.

“There’s a lot of discarded albums lying around in people’s Dropboxes around Melbourne. I tried a lot of things.”

During isolation, Edquist has also appeared on the sixth instalment of livestream festival ISOL-AID.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.