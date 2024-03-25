Swiftie mother sang Taylor Swift songs whilst undergoing brain surgery

A fan of Taylor Swift has reportedly sung her songs whilst undergoing brain surgery.

36-year-old Selena Campione was asked to sing during her awake craniotomy Hackensack Meridian Neuroscience Institute at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where the team were operating on her brain tumour.

Campione, who is a Swiftie alongside her two daughters, chose to sing her songs during the operation. “I hear her music 24 hours a day, in my car, in my house. I could sing with her on stage, if she wanted me to,” she said. “So it just made sense to sing it during surgery. It helped me, I felt like my daughters were with me.”

Advertisement

She reportedly sang “22”, “Shake It Off” and “Style” during the operation, calling the operation “fantastic”: “I didn’t feel anything. The nurses were holding my hand, walking me through everything and singing along with me. I even think I’ve turned the doctors into Swifties. You see them in one of the videos tapping along to the beat with their tools.”

Now, Campione has been symptom free months after her surgery, saying: “My daughters were with me the whole surgery. Knowing they would be singing right along with me, got me through the surgery. Now my younger daughter tells her teacher, Taylor Swift was in the operating room singing with me.”

According to her doctor, Dr. Nitesh Patel, Campione was asked to sing in order to preserve her speech using a technology called Quicktome Connectomics. This allowed Patel to observe her speech and parts of her brain to ensure there was no damage or interference whilst the tumour was being removed.

Patel says singing is the best way to monitor brain functioning, as it “allows me to continuously monitor a patient’s speech, cadence, and rhythm without interruptions and pauses that happen during a conversation.”

In recent times, a man was asked to play System Of A Down and Deftones songs on his guitar whilst being operated on during surgery for similar reasons. M.D. Ricardo Komotar shared: “When a tumour is involving or near a critical part of the brain — something that controls the ability to speak or understand language or move — we want to do the surgery awake to continually monitor the patient, so you know if you start to violate normal brain functions.”

Advertisement

In other Taylor Swift news, a judge has quoted one of her songs in response to a Metallica insurance lawsuit.