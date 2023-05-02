Swim Deep and Warpaint’s Jenny Lee Lindberg team up on new version of ‘King City’

Swim Deep have teamed up with Warpaint‘s Jenny Lee Lindberg on a re-worked version of their 2012 single ‘King City’. Check it out below.

The ‘JennyLee version’ of ‘King City’ takes on more of a self-referential turn due to the lyrics, “Fuck your romance / I wanna pretend / That Jenny Lindberg is my girlfriend.”

Speaking about the new take on the track, frontman Austin Williams said: “10 years down the line Jenny reached out to say she had been aware the song, and was flattered at the sentiment, which was life-affirming to me as that was what the song was all about! A full-circle moment that’s got me emotional for music.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I half expected a cease and desist, but instead we got the best remix I’ve ever heard, the bassline is everything – it’s dark and sexy and I can imagine running through a festival with my mates at 17-years-old to it.”

The frontman also explained the background of the song, saying it “was about fleeing the small towns and cities I was raised in, yet keeping love and admiration for the precious youth I spent there. It was a cocky teenage coming of age anthem with a 4/4 beat which I stole from MGMT‘s ‘Kids’.”

Lindberg also shared: “I had such a lovely time spinning this song into darker territories! I have always been so honoured they chose me to sing about, still kind of shocking! Big love Swim Deepers and to all who will listen!”

‘King City’ (JennyLee’s version) follows the re-release of some of the band’s early singles ‘Orange County’ and ‘Beach Justice’ earlier this month from their ‘Sun On My Back’ EP, which turns 10 this year.

Advertisement

In other news, Swim Deep will be embarking on a tour later this month to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their debut ‘Where The Heaven Are We’. Check out the dates below and visit here for tickets.

Swim Deep ‘Where The Heaven Are We’ tour dates are:

MAY

24 – Belfast, Limelight 2

25 – Dublin, Grand Social

30 – Cardiff, Club Ifor Bach

31 – Norwich, The Waterfront

JUNE

1 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

2 – Bristol, Thekla

4 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

5 – Glasgow, King Tuts Wah Wah Hut

6 – Manchester, Academy 3

7 – Brighton, The Haunt

8 – London, Scala

9 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

Last year, Lindberg released her second solo album ‘Heart Trax’. Warpaint are set to play the Christine & The Queens’ curated Meltdown Festival in London later this year alongside Let’s Eat Grandma, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Bat For Lashes, Serpentwithfeet, KOKOROKO and more.