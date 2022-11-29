Switchfoot announce 2023 Australian tour

Switchfoot have announced their first Australian tour in eight years, slating a five-date run across the country for early next year.

The stint will kick off in Brisbane on Tuesday January 31, with a show booked in at The Triffid. They’ll follow it up with back-to-back shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, playing respectively at the Manning Bar on Thursday February 2, Max Watts on Friday 3 and the Lion Arts Factory on Saturday 4. Perth are lucky last on the itinerary, with a show at the Freo Social scheduled for Monday February 6.

Tickets to all five of the shows will go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (December 2), with a pre-sale starting at the same time tomorrow (November 30). All ticketing details can be found here.

Advertisement

The tour is not billed as one in support of any particular album, with the run instead promising “fan favourites and greatest hits from [Switchfoot’s] entire career”. They’ve released four albums since their last trek down under – ‘Where The Light Shines Through’ in 2016, ‘Native Tongue’ in 2019, ‘Interrobang’ last year, and ‘This Is Our Christmas Album’ earlier this month.

Switchfoot’s 2023 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Tuesday 31 – Meanjin/Brisbane, The Triffid

FEBRUARY

Thursday 2 – Warrang/Sydney, Manning Bar

Friday 3 – Naarm/Melbourne, Max Watts

Saturday 4 – Kaurna/Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Monday 6 – Boorloo/Perth, Freo Social