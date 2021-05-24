Swizz Beatz pays tribute to “brother” DMX at Billboard Music Awards

Swizz Beatz has paid an emotional tribute to his “brother” DMX at the Billboard Music Awards.

The producer hailed the talent of his close friend, who died last month, when he took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre to present the award for Top Rap Song.

“This year in hip-hop has been really hard,” Beatz said.

“We lost so many amazing souls. We would like to honour their lives, and I would like to honour my brother, DMX, the great.

“He made music with raw passion. He spoke to the streets, he spoke to the world. He prayed for others before he could pray for himself. He loved others before he would love himself. His music is iconic magic to the world. His legacy will forever be remembered.”

“I want everybody around the world to put your Xs up in the air, and may DMX rest in peace.”

The tribute comes after Beatz was recently confirmed as the producer for DMX‘s forthcoming posthumous album ‘Exodus’.

The album, due out later this month, will feature U2‘s Bono, Alicia Keys, Jay-Z, Nas and many more.

The legendary rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, died on April 9 at the age of 50. He was first hospitalised following a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose on April 3, and remained in intensive care until his death.

Since his passing, two new DMX tracks have arrived in the form of the Swizz Beatz and French Montana-featured ‘Been To War’, taken from the Godfather Of Harlem soundtrack, and the live-band banger ‘X Moves’ featuring Bootsy Collins and Deep Purple‘s Ian Paice.

Meanwhile, DMX’s daughter Sonovah Hillman Jr. has announced plans to release 20 new songs.