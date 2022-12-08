SXSW adds another 301 artists to 2023 line-up

SXSW has updated the line-up for next year’s festival, with an extra 301 artists being added to the bill.

English Teacher, Sunflower Bean, Adwaith, Dream Wife, Kid Bookie and The Zombies are just a few of the recognisable names from the announcement – you can check out the full list below.

They join the 191 acts that had already been confirmed for the 2023 event, including Kalush Orchestra, Crawlers, Demob Happy, The Lounge Society and The Orielles.

Advertisement

SXSW ’23 will take place in its usual home of Austin, Texas from March 13-18. This year marked the festival’s return proper following the COVID-19 pandemic, after it was cancelled in 2020 and held virtually in 2021.

Registration for delegate badges is still open, with music-only badges costing $695 (£611), and film and TV badges will cost $995 (£874). Interactive event badges are going at $1,095 (£962) while platinum badges – which allow delegates access to events across all categories – will run for $1,395 (£1,226).

The following acts are playing SXSW 2023:

7ebra (Malmö SWEDEN)

Abracadabra (Oakland CA)

Adwaith (Carmarthen UK-WALES)

Air Waves (Brooklyn NY)

ALASKALASKA (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ambré (New Orleans LA)

Anastasia Coope (Cold Spring NY)

Andrea Magee (Austin TX)

Andrew Farriss (Barraba AUSTRALIA)

Annie Blackman (Brooklyn NY)

Annie Hamilton (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Aoife Nessa Frances (Dublin IRELAND)

Ask Carol (Auma NORWAY)

ÄTNA (Dresden GERMANY)

Augustine (Stockholm SWEDEN)

Ava Vegas (Berlin GERMANY)

Aysanabee (Toronto CANADA)

Balaklava Blues (Toronto CANADA)

BALTHVS (Bogota COLOMBIA)

Begonia (Winnipeg CANADA)

Bellah (London UK-ENGLAND)

Bella White (Calgary CANADA)

Bells Larsen (Montreal CANADA)

be your own PET (Nashville TN)

Big Cream (Bologna ITALY)

Big Wy’s Brass Band (Austin TX)

BILK (Essex UK-ENGLAND)

Billy King & The Bad Bad Bad (Austin TX)

Blxckie (Johannesburg SOUTH AFRICA)

Bona Fide (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Boy Golden (Winnipeg CANADA)

Brad stank (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Brittany Davis (Maple Valley WA)

Caleb De Casper (Austin TX)

Camilla George (London UK-ENGLAND)

Candeleros (Madrid SPAIN)

The Carolyn (Atlanta GA)

Carver Commodore (Florence AL)

Casey Lowry (Chesterfield UK-ENGLAND)

Catbite (Philadelphia PA)

CHAMELEON LIME WHOOPIEPIE (Tokyo JAPAN)

Cheekface (Los Angeles CA)

CHERYM (Derry UK-N. IRELAND)

Chickasaw Mudd Puppies (Athens GA)

Child Seat (Los Angeles CA)

Christopher Brown (Mamaroneck NY)

Cimarron615 (Nashville TN)

CIVIC (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Cloudland Canyon (Memphis TN)

CODY JON (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

The Color Brown (Carolina PUERTO RICO)

Constant Smiles (Ridgewood NY)

Corook (Nashville TN)

The Courettes (Mariager DENMARK)

cowboyy (Portsmouth UK-ENGLAND)

Coyle Girelli (New York NY)

DAIISTAR (Austin TX)

Dana Gillespie (London UK-ENGLAND)

Dan Davidson (Edmonton CANADA)

Daniel Villarreal (Chicago IL)

DAT GARCIA (Monte Grande ARGENTINA)

Death Valley Girls (Los Angeles CA)

deca joins (Taipei TAIWAN)

Decent Criminal (Santa Rosa CA)

Del Castillo (Austin TX)

DESTA FRENCH (London UK-ENGLAND)

Dhruv Sangari and The National Sufi Ensemble (Washington DC)

Diatom Deli (Taos NM)

Disco Doom (Zurich SWITZERLAND)

Dream Wife (London UK-ENGLAND)

El Combo Oscuro (Austin TX)

Elephant Sessions (Inverness UK-SCOTLAND)

English Teacher (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Enjoyable Listens (Oxford UK-ENGLAND)

Enumclaw (Tacoma WA)

Estereomance (El Paso TX)

Esther Rose (New Orleans LA)

Evan Bartels (Tobias NE)

Fake Fruit (Oakland CA)

Fergus McCreadie (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Floodlights (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Foley (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Font (Austin TX)

Fonteyn (Salt Lake City UT)

The Foreign Resort (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Fotocrime (Louisville KY)

Fraud Perry (Montreal CANADA)

Frost Children (New York NY)

Future Crib (Nashville TN)

Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country (San Antonio TX)

The Garrys (Saskatoon CANADA)

Gay Meat (Wilmington NC)

Georgia Lines (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Geskle (Worcester MA)

GEWALT (Berlin GERMANY)

GIRLI (London UK-ENGLAND)

Girl Scout (Stockholm SWEDEN)

THE GOA EXPRESS (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Gold Fang (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Good Looks (Austin TX)

GracieHorse (Los Angeles CA)

Graham Reynolds (Austin TX)

Graham Reynolds & The Golden Arm Trio (Austin TX)

Gus Englehorn (Montreal CANADA)

Hamish Hawk (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

THE HARA (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Heartworms (London UK-ENGLAND)

Hembree (Kansas City KS)

HIEN (Budapest HUNGARY)

Holly Montgomery (Falls Church VA)

Housekeys (Fort Worth TX)

Huntly (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

The Hypochondriacs (Fredericton CANADA)

Igor Grohotsky (Kyiv UKRAINE)

Iona Zajac (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

IOTA PHI (Athens GREECE)

Ishmael Ensemble (Bristol UK-ENGLAND)

IST IST (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Jake Whiskin (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

JayWood (Winnipeg CANADA)

Jaz Karis (London UK-ENGLAND)

JER (Gainesville FL)

Jessica Winter (London UK-ENGLAND)

JM Stevens (Austin TX)

Johnny Chops (Austin TX)

Júlia Colom (Valldemossa SPAIN)

July Talk (Toronto CANADA)

Junk Drawer (Belfast UK-N. IRELAND)

Kadeem Tyrell (London UK-ENGLAND)

KALLITECHNIS (Montreal CANADA)

Kalpee (Lange Park TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO)

Kalu & The Electric Joint (Austin TX)

Kate Davis (Frederick MD)

Katie Toupin (Lexington KY)

Katy Rea (Brooklyn NY)

KAZKA (Kyiv UKRAINE)

Kid Bookie (London UK-ENGLAND)

Kill Lincoln (Washington DC)

Kindsight (Copenhagen DENMARK)

KING STINGRAY (Nhulunbuy AUSTRALIA)

KOKO (Pesaro ITALY)

Koleżanka (Brooklyn NY)

La Paloma (Madrid SPAIN)

Larkins (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Laszlo and the Hidden Strength (New York, NY)

Lauren Ann (Newry UK-N. IRELAND)

Laveda (Albany NY)

The Lemon Twigs (Long Island NY)

Lil Cherry & GOLDBUUDA (SAUCE CARTEL) (Seoul SOUTH KOREA)

Lime Garden (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

LÓN (Reykjavík ICELAND)

Lontalius (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Lorelei K (Dallas TX)

Low Island (Oxford UK-ENGLAND)

Luna Luna (Dallas TX)

Maestro Espada (Murcia SPAIN)

Mandy, Indiana (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

Manwolves (Chicago IL)

Marcus Joseph (Leicester UK-ENGLAND)

Mariel Buckley (Calgary CANADA)

Marshall Hood (Austin TX)

Mary Scholz (Los Angeles CA)

Mauvey (Vancouver CANADA)

MEERNAA (Oakland CA)

Mexico City Heartbreak (Los Angeles CA)

Micah Edwards (Houston TX)

Miranda and the Beat (Brooklyn NY)

Mnelia (London UK-ENGLAND)

Moon Panda (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Moriah Bailey (Oklahoma City OK)

Mustangs Of The West (Los Angeles CA)

Mya Byrne (Oakland CA)

Natalie Shay (London UK-ENGLAND)

Nathan Graham (Chicago IL)

Night Tapes (London UK-ENGLAND)

Noah And The Loners (London UK-ENGLAND)

Normal Echo (Vancouver CANADA)

Obongjayar (Calabar NIGERIA)

Oracle Sisters (Paris FRANCE)

OSEES (Los Angeles CA)

otay:onii (Haining CHINA)

Otis Wilkins (Austin TX)

Painted Shield (Seattle WA)

Palehound (Brooklyn NY)

Paraísos (Barranquilla COLOMBIA)

Party Dozen (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Patrick Holland (Montreal CANADA)

Peach Luffe (Toronto CANADA)

Pearl & the Oysters (Los Angeles CA)

Pearl Earl (Los Angeles CA)

PENDANT (Los Angeles CA)

Personal Trainer (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Philine Sonny (Bochum GERMANY)

Pink Nasty Meets El Cento (Austin TX)

The Pink Stones (Athens GA)

Plastic Picnic (Brooklyn NY)

The Pleasure Majenta (Berlin GERMANY)

Pleasure Venom (Austin TX)

Poison Ruin (Philadelphia PA)

Pol (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Poppy Jean Crawford (Los Angeles CA)

popsiclestickairport (Gilbert AZ)

POSTDATA (Halifax CANADA)

Prim (Modena ITALY)

Prima Queen (London UK-ENGLAND)

Primo the Alien (Austin TX)

Public Body (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Puppy Angst (Philadelphia PA)

Queen Millz (Leicester UK-ENGLAND)

Rae Fitzgerald (Columbia MO)

Redolent (Edinburgh UK-SCOTLAND)

Reilly Downes (Bandera TX)

Renée Reed (Lafayette LA)

Rett Smith (Austin TX)

Revenge Wife (Manchester NH)

Rhinestone Pickup Truck (Asheville NC)

Rinse & Repeat (Los Angeles CA)

Roanoke (Nashville TN)

Rob Cannillo (Florida NY)

Rock Eupora (Nashvlle TN)

Rod Gatort (Austin TX)

Rogê (Rio De Janeiro BRAZIL)

Roots From The Clay (Katy TX)

Rose’s Pawn Shop (Los Angeles CA)

Rosier (Montreal CANADA)

Ryan Pollie (Los Angeles CA)

sadie (Brooklyn NY)

SAFER (Brooklyn NY)

Salarymen (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Schatzi (Austin TX)

The Scratch (Dublin IRELAND)

Shae Universe (Watford UK-ENGLAND)

Shanghai Baby (Madrid SPAIN)

Shooks (Austin TX)

Shutups (Oakland CA)

Skye Wallace (Toronto CANADA)

S.L. Houser (Austin TX)

Snooper (Nashville TN)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids (Kitimat CANADA)

Sobs (Singapore SINGAPORE)

Solar Eyes (Birmingham UK-ENGLAND)

Sorcha Richardson (Dublin IRELAND)

Sorry Mom (New York NY)

South For Winter (Nashville TN)

SpivOberta (Dobropillia UKRAINE)

Spllit (Baton Rouge LA)

S. Raekwon (New York NY)

Stacey Ryan (Vaudreuil-Dorion CANADA)

Stoneburner (Baltimore MD)

Strawberry Guy (Liverpool UK-ENGLAND)

Sunday Cruise (Chicago IL)

Sunflower Bean (New York NY)

Super Plage (Montréal CANADA)

SURMA (Leiria PORTUGAL)

Sweeping Promises (Lawrence KS)

Sword II (Atlanta GA)

Talia Goddess (Brooklyn NY)

Tami Neilson (Auckland NEW ZEALAND)

Tayls (Nashville TN)

The Tender Things (Austin TX)

Thala (Berlin GERMANY)

Theodore (Athens GREECE)

THICK (Brooklyn NY)

Thin Lear (Waldwick NJ)

Thor & Friends (Austin TX)

The Tiarras (Austin TX)

TITA (Guatemala City GUATEMALA)

Tokio Myers (London UK-ENGLAND)

Tribe Friday (Örebro SWEDEN)

Trouble in The Streets (Austin TX)

Truth Club (Raleigh NC)

T. Thomason (Halifax CANADA)

Tufan Derince (Diyarbakir TURKEY)

Tulliah (Mornington Peninsula AUSTRALIA)

TUSHAR (Adelaide AUSTRALIA)

TVOD (Brooklyn NY)

TYSON (London UK-ENGLAND)

Ulysses Wells (Isle Of Wight UK-ENGLAND)

UNI and The Urchins (New York NY)

Vanille (Montreal CANADA)

Venus Twins (Brooklyn NY)

Viper Club (Phoenix AZ)

VLURE (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Voka Gentle (Stroud UK-ENGLAND)

VooCha (Melissa E. Logan / Chicks on Speed) w/ Gaisma & Yohanna Logan (Berlin GERMANY)

Warmduscher (London UK-ENGLAND)

The Waymores (Atlanta GA)

We Are The Union (Los Angeles CA)

The Wends (Turin ITALY)

West Texas Exiles (Austin TX)

Winona Forever (Vancouver CANADA)

Woodes (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

The XCERTS (Aberdeen UK-SCOTLAND)

XENZU (Beijing CHINA)

Yacko & Tuan Tigabelas (Jakarta Selatan INDONESIA)

YAYOI DAIMON (Osaka JAPAN)

You Said Strange (Giverny FRANCE)

Youth Sector (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

YU-KA (Tokyo JAPAN)

The Zombies (St. Albans UK-ENGLAND)

zzzahara (Los Angeles CA)