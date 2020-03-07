SXSW Cancellation: Australian artists forced to change plans

Australian artists are being forced to reorganise their touring plans to the US, following the cancellation of SXSW due to coronavirus.

The Austin festival, which features music, film, and comedy events, was due to begin on March 13 and run until March 22.

A swathe of Australian acts were set to travel to Austin for the conference this week, including Cable Ties, Alex the Astronaut, A. Swayze and the Ghosts, Good Morning, Mo’Ju, Baker Boy, Evelyn Ida Morris, RVG and more.

it’s actually fucked cause we had a five point plan on getting massive at sxsw — good morning (@goodfknmorning) March 6, 2020

NME Australia has reached out to artist representatives for a number of these acts to ascertain their alternative touring plans. This story will be updated.

The City of Austin cancelled SXSW this morning, with the conference agreeing to “faithfully follow the city’s directions”.

“We are devastated to share this news with you,” they wrote in a statement posted on their website.

“The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”

The decision followed a series of high profile cancellations, including Netflix, Facebook, Twitter, and Amazon. Ozzy Osbourne, Trent Reznor, and Beastie Boys also cancelled their scheduled appearances at the event yesterday.

