SXSW Sydney announces first Australian acts: Alter Boy, Dust and more

South By Southwest (SXSW) Sydney has announced the first round of Australian acts set to perform at the conference and festival this October.

Today (May 4) SXSW Sydney has confirmed that Alter Boy, Dust, DICE, Elle Shimada, Pania, Phoebe Go, Rum Jungle, Teenage Joans and more will perform at the conference, alongside several new additions to the international line-up.

Newly announced international acts include Japan’s Chameleon Lime Whoppiepie, New Zealand’s hanbee and Soaked Oats, South Korea’s Hypnosis Therapy, the UK’s Songer and the United States’ Wallice among others. Previously announced acts include Japan’s Otoboke Beaver and the UK’s Los Bitchos and Connie Constance.

Chris Lee, a former CEO of long-running and influential K-pop agency SM Entertainment, has also been announced as a new featured speaker at the conference. He joins previously announced speakers such as 88rising founder Sean Miyashiro, author Guy Kawasaki, Tesla Chair of the Board of Directors Robyn Denholm and more.

SXSW Sydney is the well-known conference and festival’s first event in Australia. It will take place from October 15 to 22.

SXSW Sydney’s latest performance line-up is:

1TBSP

Alter Boy

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

Ashli

Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie

Connie Constance

Dean Brady

DICE

Dust

Elle Shimada

Ekkstasy

Go-Jo

Hanbee

Hans

Hypnosis Therapy

Los Bitchos

Mali Jo$e

Mi-Kaisha

Mikayla Pasterfield

Milku

Nuha Ruby Ra

Otoboke Beaver

Pania

Phoebe Go

Redveil

Rum Jungle

Soaked Oats

Songer

Teenage Joans

VV Pete

Wallice

SXSW Sydney’s latest speakers line-up is:

Andrew Pask

Ben Lamm

Chris Lee

Guy Kawasaki

Jack Reis

Kyas Hepworth

Larissa Behrendt

Manal Al-sharif

Michael J. Biercuk

Per Sundin

Que Minh Luu

Robyn Denholm

Rohit Bhargava

Sam Barlow

Sean Miyashiro

Sheila Nguyen

Ung-eun Youn

Tom Verrilli

Yiying Lu

Yoomin Yang

Dr Martens and the House of Vans have also been announced as new partners for SXSW Sydney, and will host their own performance hubs throughout the festival in October.

Tickets to SXSW Sydney – referred to as “badges” – are currently on sale at Early Bird prices. Platinum badges, which entitle holders to all programming including conferences, performances, workshops and more, are currently available for $1295. Industry badges give holders priority access to all conference events and industry-specific – Tech & Innovation, Gaming, Music and Screen – performances, talks and more. Industry badges are currently available for $895. Get your badges here.