SXSW Sydney announces first Australian acts: Alter Boy, Dust and more

South By Southwest (SXSW) Sydney has announced the first round of Australian acts set to perform at the conference and festival this October.
Today (May 4) SXSW Sydney has confirmed that Alter Boy, Dust, DICE, Elle Shimada, Pania, Phoebe Go, Rum Jungle, Teenage Joans and more will perform at the conference, alongside several new additions to the international line-up.
Newly announced international acts include Japan’s Chameleon Lime Whoppiepie, New Zealand’s hanbee and Soaked Oats, South Korea’s Hypnosis Therapy, the UK’s Songer and the United States’ Wallice among others. Previously announced acts include Japan’s Otoboke Beaver and the UK’s Los Bitchos and Connie Constance.
Chris Lee, a former CEO of long-running and influential K-pop agency SM Entertainment, has also been announced as a new featured speaker at the conference. He joins previously announced speakers such as 88rising founder Sean Miyashiro, author Guy Kawasaki, Tesla Chair of the Board of Directors Robyn Denholm and more.
SXSW Sydney is the well-known conference and festival’s first event in Australia. It will take place from October 15 to 22.
SXSW Sydney’s latest performance line-up is:
1TBSP
Alter Boy
Andrew Gurruwiwi Band
Ashli
Chameleon Lime Whoopiepie
Connie Constance
Dean Brady
DICE
Dust
Elle Shimada
Ekkstasy
Go-Jo
Hanbee
Hans
Hypnosis Therapy
Los Bitchos
Mali Jo$e
Mi-Kaisha
Mikayla Pasterfield
Milku
Nuha Ruby Ra
Otoboke Beaver
Pania
Phoebe Go
Redveil
Rum Jungle
Soaked Oats
Songer
Teenage Joans
VV Pete
Wallice
SXSW Sydney’s latest speakers line-up is:
Andrew Pask
Ben Lamm
Chris Lee
Guy Kawasaki
Jack Reis
Kyas Hepworth
Larissa Behrendt
Manal Al-sharif
Michael J. Biercuk
Per Sundin
Que Minh Luu
Robyn Denholm
Rohit Bhargava
Sam Barlow
Sean Miyashiro
Sheila Nguyen
Ung-eun Youn
Tom Verrilli
Yiying Lu
Yoomin Yang
Dr Martens and the House of Vans have also been announced as new partners for SXSW Sydney, and will host their own performance hubs throughout the festival in October.
Tickets to SXSW Sydney – referred to as “badges” – are currently on sale at Early Bird prices. Platinum badges, which entitle holders to all programming including conferences, performances, workshops and more, are currently available for $1295. Industry badges give holders priority access to all conference events and industry-specific – Tech & Innovation, Gaming, Music and Screen – performances, talks and more. Industry badges are currently available for $895. Get your badges here.