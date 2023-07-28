SXSW Sydney: Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett and ‘Queer Eye’ star Tan France added as speakers, 60 new artists unveiled

SXSW Sydney has unveiled a raft of new additions, from speakers that include Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett and Queer Eye star Tan France to 60 performing artists from Australia, New Zealand, the US, Asia and beyond.

SXSW Sydney is the famous Austin, Texas festival-conference’s first international edition, and will take place between October 15-22, 2023. The conference will run from October 16-21 while the music festival and networking events and parties take place from October 18-21.

New speakers announced Thursday (July 27) include Paul Tollett, CEO of Goldenvoice and a co-founder of Coachella, fashion designer and Queer Eye reboot cast member Tan France and Cal Henderson, the co-founder of messaging platform Slack.

SXSW Sydney has also unveiled over 60 new artists on the line-up (which will eventually total 400 artists). Aussie acts announced Thursday include Barkaa, Gold Fang, Superego, Babitha, Charley, Death by Denim, Ijale, Mia Wray, Miss Kaninna, Pookie, Shady Nasty, Skeleten, South Summit and Wildfire Manwurrk.

Standout international names include up-and-coming US rap duo Flyana Boss, British indie band Sorry, Kiwi singer-songwriter Fazerdaze, South Korean band Adoy, Indonesian acts G.A.C., Grrrl Gang and Isyana Sarasvati, Malaysian R&B artist Lunadira and many more. See the full poster of new additions below.

They join the likes of Otoboke Beaver, Los Bitchos, Connie Constance, Wallice, Teenage Joans, Pania and more, who were announced for the festival earlier this year.

Speakers and music industry figures involved in SXSW Sydney include ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd, Silverchair drummer Ben Gillies, rapper Nooky, artist and advocate Jack River, musician Mitch Tambo, 88rising CEO Sean Miyashiro, SM Entertainment executive Chris Lee and more.

Find more info about SXSW Sydney, including event schedules, panels and sessions, the badge system and more at its official website.