Isyana Sarasvati, GAC and Hindia lead Asian music showcase line-up at SXSW Sydney

An Asian performance showcase for the inaugural SXSW Sydney has been announced, dubbed Touchdown Under.

Today (August 31), China’s Concrete & Grass Festival and Asian label YEG Music announced the line-up for Touchdown Under, which will take place on October 19 and 20 at SXSW Sydney, though a concrete venue has yet to be confirmed.

Headlining the Touchdown Under showcase will be Indonesia’s genre-blending Isyana Sarasvati, power pop trio GAC, indie star Hindia and singer-songwriter Nadin Amizah. Other acts included in the showcase are Malaysian rap-rock band Pop Shuvit, Indonesian singer-songwriter Ardhito Pramono, Malaysian indie rock outfit Hujan and more.

See the full Touchdown Under showcase line-up below.

Entry to attend the Touchdown Under showcase is free.

The line-up for the Touchdown Under showcase at SXSW Sydney 2023 is:

Isyana Sarasvati

GAC

Hindia

Nadin Amizah

Owen

Marv

Yuji

Feby Putri

Pop Shuvit

Ardhito Pramono

Soegi Bornean

Hujan

Adhitia Sofyan

SXSW Sydney is the famous Austin, Texas festival-conference’s first international edition, and will take place between October 15-22, 2023. The conference will run from October 16-21 while the music festival and networking events and parties take place from October 18-21.

Find more info about SXSW Sydney, including event schedules, panels and sessions, the badge system and more at its official website.

Last month, SXSW Sydney unveiled over 60 new artists on the line-up (which will eventually total 400 artists). Aussie acts announced include Barkaa, Gold Fang, Superego, Babitha, Charley, Death by Denim, Ijale, Mia Wray, Miss Kaninna, Pookie, Shady Nasty, Skeleten, South Summit and Wildfire Manwurrk.

Standout international names include up-and-coming US rap duo Flyana Boss, British indie band Sorry, Kiwi singer-songwriter Fazerdaze, South Korean band Adoy, Indonesian acts G.A.C., Grrrl Gang, Malaysian R&B artist Lunadira and many more.

They join the likes of Otoboke Beaver, Los Bitchos, Connie Constance, Wallice, Teenage Joans, Pania and more, who were announced for the festival earlier this year.

Speakers and music industry figures involved in SXSW Sydney include ARIA CEO Annabelle Herd, Silverchair drummer Ben Gillies, rapper Nooky, artist and advocate Jack River, musician Mitch Tambo, 88rising CEO Sean Miyashiro, SM Entertainment executive Chris Lee and more.