Sycco, Alex The Astronaut join Brisbane’s Summer(ish) Sounds lineup following eased restrictions

Brisbane’s Summer(ish) Sounds Festival has expanded its program in the Queensland capital, following an easing of restrictions across the state.

A host of new acts are set to join the Summer Sounds offshoot, which will take place at Brisbane’s Riverstage across four days in April and May.

Previously announced headliners The Avalanches will now be supported by The Kite String Tangle and CLYPSO, while Beddy Rays join Violent Soho and Tired Lion. Ball Park Music will also welcome new supports from Alex The Astronaut, Sycco and Hope D.

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, The Murlocs and Tropical Fuck Storm‘s opening April 23 lineup remains unchanged.

Find tickets and the full run of dates here.

It comes after COVID restrictions in Queensland were eased earlier this week, six hours earlier than initially planned.

Under the loosened framework, patrons can stand and dance in both indoor and outdoor venues, and ticketed venues can host gigs at 100 per cent capacity.

Outdoor festivals with less than 500 punters a day no longer need a density quotient or COVID Safe Checklist, while events hosting between 500 and 1,499 people are permitted given they have the latter. Bigger festivals will need to develop a COVID Safe Event Plan.

“Queenslanders have done a mighty job and I want to thank everyone,” said State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the time.

“It had not been easy over these last two weeks.”

Summer Sounds Festival, the Brisbane event’s namesake, initially took place in Adelaide earlier this year, before expanding to include legs in other cities such as Melbourne.

Cub Sport, The Chats, Ocean Alley, Ruby Fields, Spacey Jane and many more have played iterations of the festival.

The Summer(ish) Sounds Festival lineup and Riverstage, Brisbane, show dates are:

APRIL

Friday 23 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Tropical Fuck Storm, The Murlocs

Friday 30 – The Avalanches, The Kite String Tangle, CLYPSO

MAY

Saturday 1 – Violent Soho, Tired Lion, Beddy Rays

Monday 3 – Ball Park Music, Alex The Astronaut, Sycco, Hope D