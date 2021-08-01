Sycco announces nationwide spring tour

Rising pop act Sycco has today (August 2) announced a nationwide tour in support of her recent debut release, ‘Sycco’s First EP’.

The tour will begin in September at Sol Bar in Maroochydore (Kabi Kabi Country) before playing The Zoo in Brisbane (Turrball, Jagera and Yuggera Country), Jive Bar in Adelaide (Kaurna Land) and Jack Rabbit Slims in Perth (Whadjuk, Nyoongar Nation).

Sycco will then kick off October at Oxford Art Factory in Sydney (Gadigal Land), next heading to The Shy Postie in Wollongong (Dharawal Country), Torquay Hotel (Wadawurrung Country), The Corner Hotel in Melbourne (Kulin Lands) and finishing up at The Eastern in Ballarat (Wadawurrung Country).

Tickets for the ‘Sycco’s First EP’ Tour are available here. Scroll down for the full list of dates and venues.

‘Sycco’s First EP’ was released last week (July 30) and holds breakthrough singles ‘Dribble‘, ‘Germs‘ and ‘Times Up‘ alongside a few new songs, including the loosely Flume-inspired opener ‘Best Before’.

The collection also features a new track titled ‘Happy You’re Here’, which was co-produced by fellow Brisbane artist Golden Vessel.

Sycco celebrated her launch day with a live-streamed performance of the EP in full, with her band. She simultaneously debuted the music video for her latest single ‘Past Life’.

Speaking to NME ahead of its release, the 19-year-old artist described the EP as “a bit all over the place because that’s what Sycco is”.

The ‘Sycco’s First EP’ tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Friday 10 – Maroochydore, Kabi Kabi Country, Sol Bar

Saturday 11 – Brisbane, Turrball, Jaguar and Yuggera Country, The Zoo

Friday 24 – Adelaide, Kaurna Land, Jive Bar

Saturday 25 – Perth, Whadjuk, Nyoongar Nation, Jack Rabbit Slims



OCTOBER

Friday 1 – Sydney, Gadigal Land, Oxford Art Factory

Saturday 2 – Wollongong, Dharawal Country, The Shy Postie

Thursday 14 – Torquay, Wadawurrung Country, Torquay Hotel

Friday 15 – Melbourne, Kulin Lands, The Corner Hotel

Saturday 16 – Ballarat, Wadawurrung Country, The Eastern