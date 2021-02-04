Sycco announces ‘Dribble’ east coast Australian tour

Brisbane artist Sycco is taking her hit single ‘Dribble‘ on the road with a string of east coast Australian shows set for March and April.

Real name Sasha McLeod, Sycco will be performing six shows on the tour, hitting dates in Melbourne, Sydney and her home of Brisbane, with an early and a late show in each city.

‘Dribble’ was the second single McLeod released in 2020, following on from ‘Nicotine‘ and followed by ‘Germs‘.

“This track was written in four hours,” Sycco said of ‘Dribble’ in a press statement upon its release.

“[Producer] Ed and I were tired and hungover, which maybe explains why it sounds a little dark. The guitar synth was added at the last minute but I can’t imagine the song without it now.”

The song clearly resonated with Australian audiences, as it was voted in at #29 on triple j’s Hottest 100 of 2020, which was taken out by Glass Animals‘ ‘Heat Waves’ and counted down late last month.

Tickets for Sycco’s ‘Dribble’ tour are on sale now and are available through her website.

Sycco’s 2021 ‘Dribble’ east coast Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 26 (early show) – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane

Friday 26 (late show) – Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane



APRIL

Thursday 22 (early show) – The Lansdowne, Sydney

Thursday 22 (late show) – The Lansdowne, Sydney

Saturday 24 (early show) – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne

Saturday 24 (late show) – Northcote Social Club, Melbourne