Sycco brings mature vibes to new psych-pop single ‘Superstar’

Sycco (aka Sarah McLeod) has released a new single titled ‘Superstar’ – a cheeky satirical piece on the drive to be famous.

McLeod said of ‘Superstar’ in a press release: “I’m really proud of this song, which I wrote and produced super quickly in my bedroom, and finished up with [producer Kon Kersting] in the studio. The lyrics are satirical obviously – I used to work at a grocery store and it was fun to imagine a glowed-up future me having a tantrum in there.”

Sycco throws a tantrum in the song’s official music video, which aptly is set in a grocery store. Dull as the work in her setting may be, Sycco’s rich tone plays out to an eclectic, psychedelic undertone.

Check out the video below:

Sycco begins a national tour in support of her debut EP, ‘Sycco’s First EP’, in Tourquay tonight (March 24), before traversing across the country for an additional ten shows. The run includes the artist’s appearance at this year’s Yours & Owls and Groovin The Moo festivals, before Sycco jets off to the UK and Europe for her debut international shows.

Later this year, Sycco is set to play at Splendour In The Grass, where she’s billed alongside the likes of Liam Gallagher, Yungblud and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Furthermore, Tame Impala have nabbed Sycco as the lead support for their arena tour kicking off this December.

Back in February, Sycco shared her first new music of the year, a cover of Flume‘s 2011 song ‘Sleepless’, which was the latter’s debut single.