Sycco links up with Flume and Chrome Sparks on dizzying new single ‘Ripple’

Sycco has shared her third new track for the year: a dizzying dance-pop number titled ‘Ripple’, for which she linked up with Flume and Chrome Sparks.

Flume and Sparks – the latter of whom is best known for his work with Khalid, Laurel and Petit Biscuit – co-produced the song, which marries Sycco’s airy vocal melodies with a shimmery soundscape of breakbeat drums, glassy pad synths and warbly atmospherics.

In a press release, Sycco said the track was “really fun” to make and “came together super quickly”. She notes that Flume and Sparks “did such a great job on the prod[uction]”, developing what she describes as “a beautiful environment of synths and drums that evoke such a nice feeling of ease but also discomfort at points”.

“Everything about this song is addictive,” she declared, “so it was really easy to create the world around it lyrically.”

Have a listen to ‘Ripple’ below:

On his involvement in the creation of ‘Ripple’, Flume said: “I was doing a session in LA with Sarah Aarons, based off an idea I’d been working on with [Sparks]. Sarah suggested bringing a friend in, who turned out to be [Sycco] who I didn’t know at the time. The song came together really quickly, then [Sycco] re-tracked some vocals in her Brisbane studio and I spent some time tweaking it back at my place in the Northern Rivers.”

‘Ripple’ comes as Sycco’s third standalone single for 2022, following the March release of ‘Superstar’ and July’s ‘Jinx’. The latter track came a year on from the Brisbane artist’s debut EP, bluntly titled ‘Sycco’s First EP’, which she hyped up with singles like ‘Time’s Up’, ‘My Ways’, ‘Germs’ and ‘Dribble’.

Fans will have a handful of chances to hear Sycco’s new songs performed live in the coming months. In October, she’ll open for Tame Impala on all six dates of their Australian ‘Rushium’ tour, and for Dua Lipa at her Palais Theatre show in Melbourne. Then, next February, she’ll appear alongside Haim, Joji, Phoebe Bridgers and more at all five dates of the Laneway Festival.

Meanwhile, Sycco was one of three artists to achieve double wins at this year’s Queensland Music Awards (alongside Hayden James and Zheani), taking home the top accolades in the Pop and Song Of The Year categories.