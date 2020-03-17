Sycco shares new single and video ‘Nicotine’

18-year-old Brisbane artist Sycco has released her first new music of 2020.

The single, ‘Nicotine’, premiered last night (March 16) on triple j’s Good Nights with Bridget Hustwaite.

To coincide with the release, the songwriter/producer (aka Sasha McLeod) has released an accompanying lyric video for ‘Nicotine’.

It was produced and directed by Summer King and Madeline Randall, who both worked on the video for Sycco’s ‘Peacemaker’.

Watch it below:

The video sees Sycco dancing and strutting through the streets of Brisbane, filmed through a vintage fish-eye lens.

The song marks the fourth Sycco (pronounced ‘psycho’) single overall, following on from 2018’s ‘Starboard Square’ and 2019’s ‘Tamed Grief’ and ‘Peacemaker’.

‘Peacemaker’, which was released in November 2019, garnered wide acclaim from both fans and media alike. This resulted in Sycco being crowned triple j Unearthed’s feature artist of the week.

The track was also added to Spotify’s New Music Friday, Front Left and Indie Arrivals playlists, in addition to several Apple Music playlists.

Sycco has previously supported the likes of Julia Jacklin, Aldous Harding and The Babe Rainbow. She began 2020 with a set at Laneway Festival in her native Brisbane.

Last month, Sycco also supported electro-pop singer-songwriter Vera Blue at Sydney’s Roundhouse at the University of New South Wales.