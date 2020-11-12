Sycco puts a hazy spin on a PNAU classic for triple j’s ‘Like A Version’

Sycco has today made her debut appearance on triple j’s ‘Like A Version’, offering her own rendition of PNAU‘s classic 2007 number, ‘Embrace’.

Transforming the song from its electro-pop roots to a more guitar-driven and summery affair, Sycco morphed the song into another cover – this time, Tame Impala‘s ‘The Slow Rush’ cut, ‘Breathe Deeper’.

Watch her performance below:

In a post-performance interview, Sycco – real name Sash McLeod – said she chose the song because she wanted to celebrate Australian music for Aus Music Month.

“I had two versions, and then I had a bit of a breakdown because I was freaking out,” she said.

“And then I just scrapped them all and did it in one day.”

Explaining the choice to exit the song with Tame Impala, Sycco said, “I always wanted to do a Tame Impala outro, because Tame Impala’s the best.”

“The ‘Breathe Deeper’ outro doesn’t have a four to the floor dance vibes, so I was like “if Kevin Parker won’t do it, I’ll just do it for him.”

She also delivered a performance of her original track, ‘Dribble’, which you can watch below.

This isn’t Sycco’s first time covering PNAU this year. As part of the ‘Deadly Hearts – Walking Together’ compilation released earlier this month, she covered their 2019 track ‘Solid Gold’.