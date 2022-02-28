Sycco shares cover of Flume’s debut single ‘Sleepless’

Sycco has shared her first new music of 2022: a cover of Flume‘s 2011 track ‘Sleepless’, which served as the latter’s debut single.

The cover, released today (March 1), was commissioned as a collaborative effort between Sycco, Flume’s label Future Classic and cabin hire company Unyoked. The cooperative initiative saw the latter pairing send Sycco to remote locations in both New South Wales and her native Queensland. As a result, the cover features field recordings from these spots interspersed with Sycco’s own production and tweaked lyrics.

Listen to Sycco’s version of ‘Sleepless’ below:

In a press statement, Sycco expressed her gratitude at the opportunity presented to her by both the label and Unyoked as a company.

“Escaping out into nature is so special because it reminded me that I’m just a little speck in the universe, just doing my own thing,” she said.

“I think everyone should experience it. You’re so disconnected, and you realise how simple things could be and how happy you are just doing simple things.”

‘Sleepless’ follows on from the singer-songwriter’s debut EP, ‘Sycco’s First EP’, which was released in July 2021. It marks Sycco’s third commercially-released cover, following her Like a Version performance of PNAU‘s ‘Embrace’ in 2020 and a take on Tame Impala‘s single ‘Lost In Yesterday’ from last September. Since the release of her EP, Sycco has also featured on Alice Ivy‘s single ‘Weakness’.

The artist is set to commence her rescheduled tour in support of ‘Sycco’s First EP’ this month, starting with a show at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory on March 17.

Flume, meanwhile, is set to release his third studio album ‘Palaces’ on May 20. Its lead single, the MAY-A assisted ‘Say Nothing’, was released in February.

A seven-inch vinyl single of Sycco’s ‘Sleepless’ cover is set for release on May 19. Pre-orders are available from Future Classic’s Bandcamp page.