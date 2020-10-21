Sycco shares ‘Dribble’ remix featuring Riz La Vie

Brisbane pop artist Sycco has dropped a remix of her song ‘Dribble’, featuring New York-based R&B artist Riz La Vie.

The remix follows in the ethereal nature of the original, but adds in indie-rock, psychedelia and neo-soul influences culminating in a lush, dreamy reimagining of the song.

Listen to the remix below:

The original version of ‘Dribble’ was released in July and marked Sycco’s second single of the year, following ‘Nicotine’ in March.

“Having Riz on to feature with ‘Dribble’ was so sick, he has the most amazing voice and he honestly made ‘Dribble’ sound so cool,” Sycco said in a statement.

“The adlibs he did absolutely blew me away, I feel super honoured to be able to share this song with him!!”

“The song is a lot about the subconscious, the things that we do, feel or notice while we’re not even really thinking, or even while we’re asleep,” Riz La Vie added.

“And the significance or insignificance of those things. The things we let slip.”

Sycco is set to play at The Northern in Byron Bay on Thursday, November 26. The performance is part of the NSW Government’s Great Southern Nights initiative. Tickets can be purchased here.

She will join the festival’s stacked roster alongside Lime Cordiale, Ash Grunwald, Wendy Matthews and more, with further performance dates and venues to be announced.