Sycco unveils infectious new single ‘Germs’

Sycco is enjoying a banner year in 2020, and she’s keeping the momentum going with the release of new single, ‘Germs’.

‘Germs’ is a more ethereal output than what Sycco – real name Sash McLeod – has delivered in the past, with beaming synths and a strutting bassline.

In addition, Sycco has also released a music video for ‘Germs’, directed by Summer King and Zoë Hilditch. It’s a dizzying array of colours, glitter and neon.

“‘Germs’ is written from the point of view of someone who is seeing their ex become a different person, and hating it,” McLeod said of the single in a press release.

“It’s a gooey jam about changing old habits. It’s called Germs but we made it pre-Covid I swear!”

McLeod also explained that the song was one of the first she had written with Ed Quinn, who also produced her previous single, ‘Dribble‘.

“It was written really quickly and we had a great time – you can hear us laughing in the background in the part where I sing ‘wait’. I feel like the song works because of the immense songwriting chemistry we have.”

‘Germs’ marks Sycco’s third single of the year, following ‘Dribble’ and ‘Nicotine‘. It comes off the back of her debut appearance on triple j’s Like A Version, where she performed a rendition of the classic PNAU track, ‘Embrace’.