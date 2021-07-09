Sydney and Adelaide legs of Full Tilt Festival 2021 rescheduled due to COVID restrictions

Punk and heavy music festival Full Tilt has announced new dates for its Sydney and Adelaide instalments, which were postponed due to COVID restrictions.

Event organisers announced yesterday (July 8) that due to Sydney’s current lockdown and density caps on outdoor venues in Adelaide, both legs would be moved to later in the year.

The Adelaide show, which was originally scheduled for July 17 at the Showgrounds, will now take place on December 4 at a new venue, which will be revealed next week. Similarly, the Sydney instalment which was set for July 31 will be moved to November 27, at the same venue of Bella Vista Farm.

This also means there have been some lineup changes, with metalcore outfit Thy Art Is Murder unable to attend the new dates. Taking their place in NSW will be Justice For The Damned and Reliqa, while Thornhill, Yours Truly, Psycroptic and ALT join the South Australian lineup.

All tickets remain valid for the new dates.

“It’s another devastating blow, but due to the COVID-19 extended lockdown in NSW and current density restrictions for outdoor concerts in South Australia we have been left with no choice but to reschedule the Sydney and Adelaide legs of Full Tilt,” said organisers.

“We are thrilled to announce that almost all the artists originally announced will be able to make the new dates. We would like to thank all fans for your support and understanding during these difficult times and we appreciate your patience through the uncertainty of the past few weeks.”

This is the third time the festival has had to change dates due to COVID impacts, with the Melbourne and Brisbane legs also pushed back.

The Melbourne instalment, taking place in Burnley’s Reunion Park, is set for a new date of October 23, while the Brisbane event at Eaton Hill Park is scheduled for August 7.