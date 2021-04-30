Sydney and Perth Comedy Festivals drop Alex Williamson from lineups following Peach PRC accusations of “abusive” behaviour

The Sydney and Perth Comedy Festivals have dropped Alex ‘Shooter’ Williamson from their 2021 lineups, following accusations of “abusive” behaviour made against him by singer and TikTok star Peach PRC earlier this week – allegations he denied. Williamson’s former management company More Talent has also dropped the comedian from its roster.

On Wednesday (April 28), Williamson went on a lengthy rant on his Instagram Stories, in which he denied allegations made by his former partner Peach PRC of “abusive, manipulative and predatory behaviour”.

“I am so tired of being silenced and him thinking he has the power to continue grooming and abusing young vulnerable women and girls right in front of our faces and not face any consequence,” she wrote in a social media post on April 27.

In a series of Instagram Stories posted after that message, Peach further accused Williamson of “currently grooming” a 17-year-old girl. She also alleged Williamson had attacked her in one incident during their relationship, saying, “You pinned me down and choked me while I was drunk and passed out and you forced yourself on me.” Williamson denied both allegations to NME, calling them “very much untrue statements”.

Williamson further denied the allegations on social media. In an Instagram Story, he said, “I don’t know what the abuse is, I don’t know what the predatory behaviour is they’re talking about… If it’s the assault thing, it’s false. If it’s the predatory thing, it’s false… I’m not grooming no 17-year-olds, I’m not fucking assaulting no women.”

Now, both Sydney and Perth Comedy Festivals have dropped Williamson’s scheduled Oi Mate! shows “in light of recent events”.

“In light of recent events, the Sydney Comedy Festival has withdrawn Alex Williamson’s show from its program,” reads a statement made on the Sydney event’s social media earlier today (April 30). The Perth event also issued a near-identical statement on its own social media pages.

Williamson was scheduled to perform two shows as part of the two festivals next month, in Perth on May 1 and Sydney on May 14 and 15. Ticketholders for those shows will be refunded.

As first reported by Pedestrian.TV yesterday (April 29), Williamson’s former management company, More Talent, has also dropped the comedian.

In an email to NME, a representative for the company confirmed that “due to the recent events, More Talent has terminated our management relationship with Alex Williamson”.