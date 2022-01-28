Sydney edition of Full Tilt festival has been cancelled

The Sydney edition of the inaugural Full Tilt festival – due to take place on Saturday February 26 – has been cancelled, it was announced today (January 28).

The news comes after the NSW Government extended the current Public Health Order regarding COVID-19 restrictions (which are now set to end on February 28), overlapping with the event’s scheduled proceedings.

In a press release, promoter Chris O’Brien gave a lengthy and impassioned statement reading: “We have zero confidence in any of the state governments anymore. They constantly backflip on restrictions with absolutely no notice or industry consultation. For the most part we have been disgracefully and completely ignored by the States and the Federal Government.

“Two years in and we still have no ability to trade and generate income as an industry on a national level. We have no grants coming in, no job keeper, no National insurance scheme so when the States do pull the rug from under us with no notice we are left high and dry.

“Where we thought there was light at the end of the tunnel late last year has very quickly evaporated and we sit here now with more uncertainty than ever before. They say it’s the darkest before dawn… well dawn feels like an eternity away”.

Full Tilt Sydney ticketholders will receive an automatic refund. The festival has already experienced significant delays due to the pandemic, having been pushed back multiple times last year.

Earlier this month, organisers cancelled the Adelaide leg of the festival over COVID-19 restrictions in SA. At the time of writing, the Brisbane and Melbourne editions are still on track to go ahead.

In October, rescheduled dates for the Melbourne edition were announced, moving from July 3 2021 to Saturday March 26 of this year.

After members of headliners Northlane tested positive for COVID-19, the Brisbane edition was moved from January 8 to April 23. “Despite our best efforts, some of us even isolating over the Christmas and new year period. As of this morning we’ve had multiple people in our touring party test positive to Covid 19,” the band wrote in a statement.