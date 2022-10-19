Emma Donovan, Bonobo, Montaigne, Alice Skye and more announced for Sydney Festival 2023

Sydney Festival has unveiled the program for its mammoth 2023 edition, which will sprawl across venues in the city from January 5 to 29 next year.

The program includes over 100 events across the arts spectrum from theatre to dance, featuring some 748 performances across 54 venues spread from the CBD to Parramatta. Emma Donovan, Montaigne, Bonobo and Alice Skye lead on the music front, each performing as part of different engagements throughout the festival’s 25-day run.

Donnovan will perform alongside pianist and composer Paul Grabowsky, with her show being held at the City Recital Hall as part of the ‘Old Rugged Cross’ event. Elsewhere, Montaigne will provide live music to a showing of the play Holding Achilles, and Bonobo – who forms part of the festival’s largest lineup of international artists since 2019 – will host his ‘Call To The Night’ DJ event at Banquet Hall.

Meanwhile, Skye leads the lineup for ‘The Weary Traveller’, a Martin Place pop-up which will also include HTRK, June Jones, Party Dozen and Tom Snowdon, among many others. US artist Kelsey Lu will also host a music-meets-art event throughout the halls of the Commercial Travellers’ Association’s 28-room hotel.

Referencing the festival’s music program in a press statement, Ben Franklin – NSW’s Minster for the Arts – said: “the Sydney Festival presents an exceptional program… [it] promises to be an unmissable festival [with] incredible homegrown and international talent.” Tickets to Sydney Festival 2023 go on sale today (October 19), with more information – including the entire entertainment program – accessible here.

Next year’s edition follows Sydney Festival’s recent decision to freeze foreign funding. Confirmed last month, the move was recommended by an independent review, following controversy over the organisers’ acceptance of a $20,000 sponsorship deal from the Israeli embassy. The deal led to a mass boycott by more than 20 artists scheduled to perform at this year’s edition.