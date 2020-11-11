Sydney Festival announces 2021 return, with Alice Ivy, E^ST and more

Sydney Festival has confirmed it will return in 2021, announcing the program for what will be one of the first major festivals in Australia since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The ‘Allowed and Local’ program will see the festival take over Sydney music venues, including The Factory Theatre and The Lansdowne, with artists including Alice Ivy, E^ST, Christine Anu, Sui Zhen, Urthboy, Emily Wurramara, Birdz, Ngaiire and more. A full program for ‘Allowed and Local’ is set to be announced on November 23.

A stage will be specially constructed at Barangaroo Reserve, dubbed The Headland, to allow for a large capacity even with restrictions around gathering still in place. It’s set to host more theatrical and symphonic performances.

Katie Noonan, Christine Anu, Suze DeMarchi and Emily Wurramara will present a tribute to Cold Chisel‘s Don Walker on The Headland stage, entitled ‘Songs of Don’. Paul Capsis and iOTA will rearrange the songs of Megan Washington, Deborah Conway, Deborah Harry and The Kinks to create a “contemporary song cycle” called ‘RAPTURE: a song cycle of Desire and Ecstasy, Murder and Mayhem’.

Electro-pop artist Paul Mac of Itch-E and Scratch-E will pay tribute to George Michael in a choir-backed show titled ‘The Rise and Fall of Saint George’.

A full program is available on the festival’s website.

In total, over 130 events are set to run over three weeks as part of the event, from January 6-26. It’ll be festival director Wesley Enoch’s final year in the role.