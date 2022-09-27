Sydney Festival freezes foreign government funding following 2022 controversy and artist boycott

Sydney Festival will suspend all foreign funding agreements, following an independent review sparked by the organisers of this year’s festival accepting funding from the Israeli embassy, and the controversy and artist boycott that ensued.

The Israeli sponsorship deal led to a mass boycott by some of the program’s acts, in solidarity with the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divest, Sanctions (BDS) movement. As a result, more than 20 artists withdrew from the event a mere weeks before its first events took place on January 5.

The boycott was specifically enacted in protest of the festival’s decision to accept a $20,000 sponsorship from the embassy, which was pledged to co-fund Decadence, a dance production choreographed by Israeli artist Ohad Naharin.

The controversy around the event — which went ahead despite the disruption with more than 30 shows and events — prompted an independent review, the findings from which were announced today (September 27).

The review panel — comprised of stakeholders across the arts industries and broader festival organising bodies — suggested a range of measures “to improve the [festival’s] decision-making process around partnerships and sponsorships”, the panel said.

As a result, Sydney Festival has immediately suspended all international government funding, in line with the review’s key recommendations. In addition to the foreign sponsorship freeze, the panel also advised that Sydney Festival devise a funding and sponsorship charter, as well as strengthen its sources of advice on social and cultural issues.

In response, Sydney Festival chair David Kirk agreed to accept the review’s key findings, and admitted that the handling of foreign sponsorship for the 2022 event “could have been better managed.” In the same press statement, Kirk went on to apologise to those affected by the funding arrangements.

“Sydney festival acknowledges that events leading up to and during the 2022 festival could have been better managed to minimise the impact on artists, employees, partners, supporters and the wider community… We would like to thank everyone who shared their experiences as part of the review process. We have listened to what was said, and we are acting on key findings,” Kirk said.

Kirk’s comments are in line with those of the festival’s board members, who responded to the boycott in January by pledging to “review its practices in relation to funding from foreign governments or related parties.”

The funding changes come ahead of the festival’s program launch for next year, having completed its annual three-week run at the end of January. Comedians Tom Bollard and Nazeem Hussain, commentator Yumi Stynes and musicians Tropical Fuck Storm, Barkaa and Marcus Whale were among the boycotters who were initially listed on the festival’s 2022 bill.