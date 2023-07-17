Sydney’s Lansdowne Hotel has been put up for sale for $25million

The iconic Lansdowne Hotel in Sydney has been put up for sale.

According to reports from the Sydney Morning Herald, the beloved live music venue in Chippendale has been put up for sale for around AUD $25million. Per the Sydney Morning Herald, the hotel is listed for sale by HTL Property with expressions of interest open until the end of this week.

HTL Property wrote on its website that the Lansdowne Hotel boasts “one of the CBD’s largest combined pub trading footprints” and a “new rooftop beer garden”.

Though the venue has been an important part of the Sydney music scene, HTL director Sam Handy said the hotel could experience more success if it changed its operation tactics. “While institutionally popular as a live entertainment venue, the unmistakable scale of The Lansdowne Hotel lends itself favourably to the further and regular activation of multiple other levels,” he said to PubTic.

The Lansdowne Hotel first opened in 1932 and has operated as one of Sydney’s prime hotspots for live music throughout the ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s. It was eventually shut in 2015 over the country’s lockout laws, before being reopened by the Mary’s Live team in 2017.

In February 2022, Mary’s Live announced that the Lansdowne Hotel would cease operations as a music venue in April last year, with its owners citing their landlord’s decision to renovate it into hostel accommodation.

In May 2022, the Mary’s Live team confirmed that the bandroom at Lansdowne Hotel was no longer to be be shut down, and would instead by handled by new management. It was then revealed that the Oxford Art Factory was taking over custodianship of the venue.

The Lansdowne Hotel was initially set for relaunch in June last year, but was delayed until March this year. In May, Secret Sounds announced the launch of a new multi-genre club at the venue, dubbed Ground Level. Secret Sounds announced at the time that Ground Level will “feature an exciting mix of artists from various music genres, including hip-hop, rap, hyper-pop, post-punk and more”. It is currently unclear how Ground Level will be impacted by the sale of the venue.