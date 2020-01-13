Sydney listening party for Mac Miller’s posthumous album ‘Circles’ announced

A listening party for Mac Miller’s upcoming posthumous album ‘Circles’ has been announced in Sydney.

Warner Music Australia is organising an intimate listening event for the album this Thursday, January 16 – one day before the album is released in full, as Music Feeds reports.

The event was first publicised on Warner’s youth music blog Cool Accidents on January 10. According to Cool Accidents, the listening party will be open to 150 people. A venue has not been specified.

Advertisement

To stand a chance of attending, fill in a form at this link with your personal details and what Miller or his music means to you. These stories will be used in a “special installation” at the event, Cool Accidents notes.

Miller’s family announced the release of ‘Circles’ last week via social media. Before he died on September 7, 2018, Miller was working on ‘Circles’ as a companion album to what became his final record, 2018’s ‘Swimming’.

“Two different styles complementing each other, completing a circle – Swimming in Circles was the concept,” the statement reads.

Last Friday, Miller’s family released ‘Good News’, the first taste of ‘Circles’. It arrived with a music video, which you can watch below.

There will also be ‘Circles’ listening parties held in Los Angeles, New York City and Miller’s hometown of Pittsburgh.