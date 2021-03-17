Sydney man jailed for killing rapper Scepaz with samurai sword

A 31-year-old man has been jailed over the 2018 killing of rapper Jett McKee – aka Scepaz – after McKee broke into his Sydney home and attacked him.

For killing McKee with a samurai sword, Blake Davis was found guilty of manslaughter and has been sentenced to five years and three months in prison.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that McKee broke into the Forest Lodge home shared by Davis and his girlfriend, Hannah Quinn, on August 10, 2018. Armed with knuckle dusters and a fake gun, the court heard that McKee punched Davis and threatened Quinn while under the influence of ice.

Advertisement

After his attack, McKee stole a purse from the scene and fled, but was chased down by Quinn in nearby Hereford Street. Davis followed with a samurai sword and struck the rapper, killing him with a single blow.

It is believed that the couple’s small-time cannabis supply operation motivated McKee to target them. Last year, a jury found Davis guilty of manslaughter but cleared him of murder.

In her sentencing of the 31-year-old yesterday (March 16), Justice Natalie Adams said that Davis was “not a man usually prone to violence and reacted to the extraordinary circumstances he was facing”.

“I am left with no doubt that the lives of both the McKee family and the Davis family have been shattered forever as a result of the events that occurred on Hereford Street, Forest Lodge,” she said.

Davis will be eligible for parole in two years. For her part in the incident, Quinn was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact and is due for sentencing next month.

Advertisement

McKee was an up-and-coming rapper in the Sydney scene prior to his death. He had been signed with Sub Conscious Records and was also known by the aliases Dr. Awkward and Sceptic.