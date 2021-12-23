Sydney New Years festivals confirm they will go ahead despite Omicron concerns

Two Sydney festivals set to take place over the coming New Years period have confirmed they will still go ahead, despite growing concerns over the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Field Day, set to go ahead at The Domain on January 1 with a lineup including Allday, Mallrat, Peking Duk and more, will still be going forward, a representative told NME.

“We are working closely with NSW Health on all relevant aspects of Field Day,” a spokesperson told NME in a statement.

“At this stage, the Public Health Order remains the same in relation to music festivals.”

In addition, Field Day was already set to go ahead at a reduced capacity, only allowing 20,000 people to attend its 2022 run – its first since 2020.

“This year’s event is already operating under different regulations than previous years with a reduced capacity to 20,000,” the Field Day spokesperson said.

“As a result, we have a huge site with over 60,000 square metres which will allow patrons to socially distance.”

The festival’s messaging around COVID-19 and the Omicron variant is set to be released next week, allowing for “any tweaks that are required based on government and stakeholder advice.”

A representative for NYE In The Park, set to go ahead on December 31 with a lineup including Spacey Jane, The Presets, PNAU and more, has confirmed to NME that it will still be going ahead as planned. However, reps for the event have yet to outline COVID safety plans to NME.

The recent, rapid outbreak of the Omicron variant throughout New South Wales has already led to the cancellation of Newcastle festival Lunar Electric, which was set to go ahead on December 18.

On the date of publication (December 24), New South Wales recorded 5,612 new cases of COVID-19, the second-highest daily amount for the state since the start of the pandemic.