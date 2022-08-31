Sydney nightclub Marquee to close a decade after opening

Sydney nightclub Marquee, which has been housed within The Star Sydney casino since its opening in 2012, will close before the year’s end.

Since opening, the Marquee has hosted performances from the likes of Drake, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Diplo, Calvin Harris, Post Malone, PSY and many more over the years. Just last weekend, former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal performed at the venue as DJ Diesel.

However, as the Daily Telegraph reports, under the stewardship of new Star Sydney CEO Scott Wharton, the casino will move towards attracting an older demographic. With its vision no longer accommodating the nightclub, the Star will instead focus on its food and beverage options to cement it as a “world-class tourism and entertainment destination”, Wharton said.

Wharton also indicated there had been challenges with operating Marquee throughout the years. “Incidents and issues have surfaced at times and that creates additional pressures to meet the standards we expect of ourselves,” he said.

Wharton added that the casino had a “good, longstanding relationship with the owners of the Marquee brand” and that they would “discuss doing more with them in premium hospitality”.

“It’s a tough call to make but if we’re going to earn back the trust and confidence of stakeholders, we need to assess and react accordingly on how we run our operations,” Wharton concluded.

Marquee will close by the end of 2022, with staff redeployed to other areas of the casino venue.

A statement shared on the club’s social media accounts today (August 31) said it will continue running on Friday and Saturday “until a close date is confirmed”.

“The Star and Tao Group, who own the Marquee brand, will look at continuing the long-standing relationship, and explore other entertainment options to bring to The Star Sydney,” it read.

